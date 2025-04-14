How Much Did Katy Perry Pay to Go to Space? Blue Origin Cost

Image Credit: Katy Perry/Instagram

Blue Origin’s all-female flight crew visited the edge of space and safely returned home on April 14, 2025. The 11-minute flight and its launch were live-streamed on Jeff Bezos‘ company’s account. As many know by now, Katy Perry was one of the passengers on the flight, and, since it costs a sky-high amount of money to fly with Blue Origin, how much did the “Firework” artist pay to fly?

Below, learn how much a Blue Origin flight costs and find out if Katy put down a deposit.

Who Was in the All-Female Blue Origin Crew?

In addition to Katy, the rest of Blue Origin’s April 2025 all-female crew consisted of Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn. Lauren, who is a journalist and author, is also Jeff’s fiancée.

Did Katy Perry Pay to Go to Space?

It’s still unclear if Katy paid to go on the Blue Origin’s all-female crew flight in April 2025. However, she might have gotten a seat free of charge because the “Firework” artist told Elle that she received an invitation.

“I was investigating all of the possible commercial options,” Katy told the publication, referring to her desire to go to space. “Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, ‘Sign me up! I’m first in line.’ And then, they called me, and I was like, ‘Really? I get an invite?'”

Why Did Katy Perry Go to Space?

Ahead of the April 14, 2025, launch, Katy told ITV News that she had “always been interested in astrophysics and interested in astronomy and astrology and the stars,” which inspired her to want a trip to space.

“I feel like we are made of stardust and we all come from the stars, and it will be exciting to see them twinkle from that site,” Katy elaborated. “And also, [I] have such an appreciation for Mother Earth when we see it in that way. Many people, not many, but the people that have gone have had real profound things to say and have brought down ideas that have been world-changing.”

How Much Does a Blue Origin Space Flight Cost?

According to Blue Origin’s website and application to reserve a seat on a flight, all applicants must put down a $150,000 non-refundable deposit. However, in the past, some seats were paid with significantly higher prices. In 2021, Blue Origin auctioned a flight seat for $28 million, according to Business Insider.

Additionally, Foundation for the Future co-founder Tim Chrisman said in 2022 that a board member of his group paid $1 million to get on a flight.