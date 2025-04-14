Why Did Katy Perry Go to Space? Her Reason

Image Credit: Katy Perry/Instagram

Who run the world? Girls! That’s right—women’s empowerment is on full display, especially now with the latest Blue Origin mission featuring an all-female crew of influential leaders. Among them are Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyên, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn, and, last but certainly not least, superstar Katy Perry. Yes—you heard that right!

The “California Gurl” herself has been vocal about her excitement for the journey, sharing on Instagram, “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality.” On April 14, 2025, the “Firework” singer joined the other trailblazing women on a mission that has captured worldwide attention. So, what inspired her to join Blue Origin’s NS-31 flight? And what does it all mean?

Where Did Blue Origin Launch From?

Blue Origin launched from Van Horn, Texas, at 8:30 a.m. CDT (9:30 a.m. EST).

Why Did Katy Perry and Other Celebrities Go to Space?

The purpose of including Katy Perry and several other prominent women was to highlight the growing possibilities of space tourism. The mission aimed to demonstrate Blue Origin’s vision for allowing civilians to one day travel to space safely and regularly using their rocket system.

In addition to the mission’s broader goals, each woman had personal motivations for joining. According to Elle’s Instagram post, Katy said, “I’m flying for my daughter, Daisy, to inspire her to never have limits on her dreams and show her that any type of person can reach their dreams—no matter your background, your ethnicity, your economic situation, or your education level.” She added, “She’s already such a big dreamer and she’s only four. But also to inspire a whole new generation and make space and science glam.”

As Jeff Bezos wrote on Blue Origin’s website, “It’s this generation’s job to build a road to space, so that future generations can unleash their creativity.”

How Long Will Blue Origin Be in Space?

The mission will last a total of 10 minutes.