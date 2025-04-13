Celebrities Going to Space: Katy Perry & More in the Blue Origin Crew

Image Credit: Courtesy of Lauren Sanchez/Instagram

Many have dreamed of going to space; some want to walk on the moon, and others think about taking a trip around Earth. But through Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin Enterprises, space tourism is possible. A famous all-female crew will be flying into space via the Blue Origin’s New Shepard, and one of them is mega star Katy Perry. The “California Gurls” hitmaker will join a group of accomplished women as they take flight into space. So, what is the purpose of their flight, and when is it happening?

Below, get all the details about Blue Origin’s all-female flight crew.

What Celebrities Are in the Female Blue Origin Crew?

In addition to Katy, the rest of the all-female Blue Origin crew includes Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn.

Lauren is a journalist who is engaged to Jeff; Gayle is a broadcast journalist and TV personality; Aisha is an aerospace engineer; Amanda is a civil rights activist and Kerianne is a film producer.

When Do Katy Perry & the Crew Go to Space?

Katy, Gayle, Lauren, Aisha, Amanda and Kerianne are scheduled to lift off from Texas’ Launch Site One on April 14, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. local time.

How to Watch the All-Female Blue Origin Crew Go to Space

Everyone can watch the celebrity crew lift off from Texas in a livestream on Blue Origin’s website, which begins about 90 minutes before takeoff. The launch will reportedly also be simulcast on YouTube and via the Blue Origin’s X account.

Why Are Katy Perry & Other Celebrities Going to Space?

Katy spoke with ITV News ahead of the Blue Origin launch, emphasizing her enthusiasm to learn more about space travel.

“I’m really excited about the engineering of it all,” the “Firework” hitmaker said “I’m excited to learn more about STEM and just the math about what it takes to accomplish this type of thing.”

Katy elaborated that she’s been dreaming of shooting across the sky for years. “I’ve always been interested in astrophysics and interested in astronomy and astrology and the stars,” she told the outlet. “I feel like we are made of stardust and we all come from the stars, and it will be exciting to see them twinkle from that site. And also have such an appreciation for Mother Earth when we see it in that way. Many people, not many, but the people that have gone have had real profound things to say and have brought down ideas that have been world-changing.”

During a previous interview with Elle, which invited the whole all-female Blue Origin crew for an interview, Katy joked that her initial reaction to getting the invitation was, “What am I going to wear?”

“But seriously, I have wanted to go to space for almost 20 years,” Katy revealed. “I was investigating all of the possible commercial options. Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, ‘Sign me up! I’m first in line.’ And then, they called me, and I was like, ‘Really? I get an invite?'”

Is Jeff Bezos Going to Space With the All-Female Blue Origin Crew?

It does not appear that Jeff will accompany his fiancée, Lauren, or the others aboard the Blue Origin crew on April 14.