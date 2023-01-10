Denzel Washington: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?

Denzel Washington is known as one of the most iconic actors of his generation.

He is most known for his roles in the following movies: Philadelphia, Fences, Training Day, Flight, Malcolm X, and more.

The star has won three Golden Globes with even more nominations.

Throughout his decades-long career Denzel Washington, 68, has wowed audiences across the globe with his acting skills. And with great acting, many accolades have rightfully followed him. Some of the 68-year-old’s most recent work includes the 2021 thriller The Little Things, along with The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021). He is currently working on the third installment of the film franchise The Equalizer, set to premiere in late 2023. With this year’s Golden Globes upon us, below is a more detailed look at the Flight star’s wins and nominations over the years!

His 3 Golden Globes

Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture — Glory (1990)

Denzel began his amazing acting career in the late 1970s and it was only a matter of time until he scored his first Golden Globe win. In 1989 the legend won the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for his work on the film Glory. Denzel acted in the hit movie alongside other impressive actors including Morgan Freeman, Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes, and more.

The hit project was directed by Edward Zwick and written by Kevin Jarre. At the time of his win, Denzel noted that his wife, Pauletta Washington, 72, had “almost broke” his nose because she “kissed him so hard” when they heard of his win. Along with thanking Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the cast, and crew, Denzel also made sure to thank his wife and kids in his acceptance speech. “My wife, beautiful wife whose hung in there with me,” he said at the time. “My children, my mom… I thank God, I thank you.” Notably, Pauletta and Denzel have four adult kids: John David Washington, Malcolm Washington, Katia Washington, and Olivia Washington.

Best Actor In A Motion Picture Drama — The Hurricane (2000)

After his 1990 win for Glory, Denzel did not win a Golden Globe for the next decade. However, he took home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama in 2000 for his work on The Hurricane. The film is based on the life of middleweight boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for murder in 1966. Denzel starred in the film alongside Ray Donovan actor Liev Schreiber, David Paymer, and In the Heat of the Night star Rod Steiger.

Cecil B. deMille Award — (2016)

Denzel’s most recent win at the Golden Globes was in 2016 when he was awarded with the Cecil B. deMille Award. The prestigious award was established in 1952 to honor those who have made “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” per the official Golden Globe website. Notably, 2016 was the same year that Denzel’s film Fences premiered. He starred in the movie alongside How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis and wowed audiences once more. Other celebrities who have taken home this award include Walt Disney, the late dancer Fred Astaire, actress Judy Garland, and singer Frank Sinatra. And in more recent years some of the winners include: The Devil Wears Prada star Meryl Streep, TV personality Oprah Winfrey, and Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks.

Nominations

Despite winning an impressive three Golden Globe awards throughout his career, Denzel has been nominated for a total of eight Golden Globes that he did not win (not including his wins). Below is the list of nominations the American Gangster star earned but did not take home.