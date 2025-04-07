How Many Episodes of ‘1923’ Are in Season 2? Find Out

Image Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+

With the season 2 finale of 1923 available to watch, fans are grappling with the fact that they might have to bid the prequel series “farewell.” But in the weeks leading up to episode 7, there was confusion about how many episodes season 2 consisted of. Some viewers speculated that there was an eighth episode. So, how many episodes does season 2 of 1923 actually have?

Below, find out how many episodes there are in season 2 of 1923, and find out the show’s fate. (Warning: spoilers are ahead for the season 2 finale of 1923).

Will There Be a Season 3 of 1923?

Paramount+ has not renewed 1923 for a third season, and, according to series star Brandon Sklenar, season 2 is likely the show’s last. In 2024, Brandon told The Hollywood Reporter that season 2 was planned to be the final one.

“It’s bookend. It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece,” Brandon said at the time. “It will conclude.”

During a separate interview with Forbes that year, Brandon discussed reading the script for the finale. He admitted that he had “kind of known” how the series would end “since day one.”

“It’s so hard for me to not give away spoilers,” the actor teased. “I do get plenty of Helen and Harrison time, and it’s going to be special. I mean, the finale of the series is probably one of the best things I’ve read in my life. I’ve kind of known how it was going to end since day one — [showrunner] Taylor [Sheridan] kind of told me. I knew the full arc of Spencer from day one, so in shooting part one, [you’re] mindful of where he needs to go. I’m really excited.”

How Many Episodes of 1923 Are in Season 2?

In the weeks leading up to the season 2 finale, there was some confusion over how many episodes 1923 would have in this season. According to multiple outlets, including Forbes, season 2 consists of seven episodes.

Who Dies in the 1923 Season 2 Finale?

After quite a few characters were axed in the pre-season 2 finale, the final episode revealed that In the season finale, Julia Schlaepfer‘s character, Alex Dutton, tragically dies.