How Long Has Nancy Guthrie Been Missing? The Days Since the Search Began

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The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, in the winter of 2026 quickly gripped the nation as authorities raced against the clock to locate her. Week after week, police in Tucson, Arizona, updated the public on the investigation, but no suspect was ever announced. Although Savannah is expected to return to her job at Today at some point, the public is still grappling with Nancy’s apparent abduction.

Learn about Nancy’s disappearance case and how long the search for her has been going.

How Old Is Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy? Her Age

Nancy is 84 years old.

How Long Has Nancy Guthrie Been Missing?

Nancy has been missing since February 1. At the time of publication, Nancy has been missing for 41 days.

Has a Suspect Been Announced in Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance?

No. Unfortunately, at the time of publication, authorities have yet to publicly confirm the identity of the suspect seen in security footage from Nancy’s front door.

Who Took Nancy Guthrie?

As seen in a clip released by the FBI on February 10, a person wearing a full face mask and black gloves approached Nancy’s front door and tampered with her security cameras. FBI Director Kash Patel provided a statement about the footage, which read, “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

“Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” Patel added in his statement.

Is Nancy Guthrie Still Alive?

Since authorities have not located Nancy and do not know her whereabouts, it’s unclear if she is still alive. Savannah acknowledged that her mother “may be lost … may already be gone” in an Instagram video but is not giving up hope that Nancy will be found.