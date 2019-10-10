Where Are The Stars Of ‘Hocus Pocus’ Now? See Winifred, Dani & More Today

It’s almost Halloween, and that means one thing. It’s time for your annual ‘Hocus Pocus’ viewing. Ever wonder what the cast of the iconic spooky movie is up to today? We’ve got the answer!

Hocus Pocus might just be one of the best Halloween movies ever made, and chances are you’ve seen it more than once. Maybe even more than a dozen times, right? Believe it or not, the movie was released on July 16, 1993 — over 20 years ago. Crazy, right? So where are Max, Dani, Binx and the Sanderson sisters since they graced movie screens together? They’re still around, and HollywoodLife can tell you exactly what they’re all up to!

Let’s start with the most obvious of the Hocus Pocus stars: the Sanderson sisters. Portrayed by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, it’s no secret that all three actresses are household names today. Bette recently starred in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, and voices Grandma in the 2019 animated The Addams Family film. She also subbed in for Emily Blunt to sing the Mary Poppins Returns ballad, The Place Where The Lost Things Go” at the 2019 Oscars. That’s just a sample of her legendary work throughout the years. Kathy most recently starred in Veep alongside Julia Louis Dreyfus and the Netflix film Dumplin, with Jennifer Aniston. Sarah, who went on to achieve international fame as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, is now the star of HBO’s Divorce.

You’ll be happy to know that almost all of the Hocus Pocus cast appears to still be acting, which the exception of Max, who was portrayed by Omri Katz. According to Omri’s Instagram, he’s living his best life surfing and traveling the world. Hopefully he isn’t lighting any black flame candles along the way! Sadly, Garry Marshall, the iconic director who dressed up as the devil that the Sanderson sisters believed was the real deal, passed away in July 2016.

Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, teased that there may be a Hocus Pocus sequel at some point. She posted an amazing photo to Instagram on October 2 that showed her hanging out with a ton of people from the original cast, including Doug Jones (Billy) and Omri, who posted his own pic from the reunion. Fingers crossed it happens! Find out where Jenny, Dani and more of the Hocus Pocus stars are today by scrolling through our gallery.