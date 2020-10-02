Bette Midler Confirms She’s Finalizing Talks To Return For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’: ‘I Can’t Wait To Fly Again’

It looks like a sequel to ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is getting very close to being a reality. Bette Midler says it is only a matter of ‘logistics’ that need to be worked out and the project will be on it’s way.

Fans of 1993’s Disney Halloween classic Hocus Pocus have been clamoring for a sequel for years, and the main cast members have said they’d be down with it. Now Winifred Sanderson herself says she is excited to get back on her broom. Bette Midler says she’s “absolutely” on board with a follow up as soon as Disney+ officially gives the green light. “I can’t wait to fly!” the 74-year-old icon told Entertainment Tonight about reprising her role as one of the three 300-year-old Sanderson witch sisters.

The sequel will revolve around some newer characters, but the three Sanderson sisters played by Bette, Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, and Kathy Najimy, 63, are expected to have roles in the new Disney+ version. Bette didn’t give too much away in regards to a plot but said “Oh, yeah,” about taking on the sequel and that at this point, “We’re just talking logistics.”

SJP has already said that it would ‘be a very very fun’ idea to take part in a sequel to the Halloween classic. In a May 28, 2020 interview on Andy Cohen‘s Sirius XM radio show, she was asked, “Do you think there would be a sequel to Hocus Pocus? Because it seems to be on peoples’ radar.”

Sarah Jessica shared, “I think that it’s something that, um, Bette and Kathy and I are all all very hospitable to the idea. And I think for a long time people were talking about it as…if it had been, people were moving forward with it in a real way, but we were unaware of it.” She continued, “But I think now we’ve gotten to the point where we’ve all, we’ve agreed publicly to the right people, ‘Yes, that would be a very very fun idea.’ So we’ll see. We’ll see what the future holds.”

Hocus Pocus as become so iconic in pop culture that it was only a matter of time before a sequel came to fruition. Singer Kelly Clarkson in her 2019 debut year as a daytime talk show host blew all of her other chat fest competition out of the water by doing her Halloween show in costume as Bette’s Winifred. She wore the infamous, giant red wig, green velvet robe, had the same puckered mouth with red lipstick, and even showed off that she has the same killer pipes as the 300-year-old witch. Kelly performed Bette’s classic “I Put A Spell On You” from the film for her audience, and pretty much won Halloween 2020.