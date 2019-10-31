Kelly Clarkson Channels Bette Midler’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ Character For Epic 2019 Halloween Costume

Kelly Clarkson took a DNA test, and she’s 100% that WITCH! Kelly crushed her 2019 Halloween talk show episode by going as Winifred Sanderson from ‘Hocus Pocus’ AND singing ‘I Put A Spell On You’!

All the other daytime TV talk show hosts can go home, because Kelly Clarkson just shut it down! The singer started off the first ever Halloween episode of The Kelly Clarkson show with a spooky treat for the audience, dressing up as Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus with two Sanderson sister sidekicks. Kelly emulated Bette Midler‘s iconic character from the 1993 Halloween movie, from the infamous, giant red wig, to the green velvet robe, to the puckered mouth and red lipstick, down to those incredible pipes! Not only did Kelly dress just like Bette’s 300-year-old witch; she recreated her performance of the classic “I Put A Spell On You,” too.

All respect to The Divine Miss M, but Kelly crushed this cover. Kelly belted the hell out of the song, originally by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, rising out of the audience during her daily “Kellyoke” segment and surprising the audience with her baller costume. With two backup singers dressed as Sarah Sanderson and Mary Sanderson — played in the film by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, respectively — their version of the song was sultry and sexy. Bette’s “I Put A Spell On You” cover (watch HERE) was upbeat and goofy, with lyrics changed to be about the plight of being a witch in Salem, Massachusetts. Kelly didn’t end her cover by putting a hex on the audience and trying to eat their kids — but that eyebrow twitch, though!

Bette hasn’t weighed in on Kelly’s Hocus Pocus costume from Halloween 2019, but we bet she’s going to say “damn, damn, damn, double damn” when she sees it!