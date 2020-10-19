Bette Midler Reveals 1st Look At ‘Hocus Pocus’ Reunion With All 3 Witches In Costume 27 Years Later

The Sanderson sisters are back! Bette Midler revealed a first look at her ‘Hocus Pocus’ cast reunion with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in head-to-toe costume. It’s like no time has passed!

Someone lit the black flame candle again because there’s a Hocus Pocus reunion happening! Bette Midler, 74, Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, and Kathy Najimy, 63, are coming together for a very special occasion. They are reuniting one night only — 27 years after the 1993 release of Hocus Pocus — for the virtual event In Search of the Sanderson Sisters to benefit the New York Restoration Project.

Your 3 fav witches – @SJP @KathyNajimy & ME – are reuniting for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters” is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now and support @NYRP https://t.co/tkyfXpKjKb pic.twitter.com/s2CBVZC3h0 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 18, 2020

In anticipation of the epic event, Bette shared a photo of herself with Sarah and Kathy in their Sanderson costumes on social media. They’ve got their iconic looks back on after all these years, as well as those signature wigs. SJP is laughing up a storm in the photo that Bette shared. When Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, it was considered a flop but the movie has since become a Halloween classic due to yearly airings on TV and availability on streaming.

The event will be hosted by Elvira, a.k.a. Cassandra Peterson. Special guests also include Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, and more. The New York Restoration Project is a New York City-environmental and green space organization.

The Hocus Pocus reunion comes just a few weeks after Bette told Entertainment Tonight that she is “absolutely” ready to return for the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel. “We’re just talking logistics,” Bette said. Back in May 2020, Sarah was open about coming back for the sequel as well.

The Hocus Pocus sequel was announced in 2019. Bette, Sarah, and Kathy weren’t initially announced to return, but fans have been holding out hope that the Sanderson sisters would come back in some capacity. The sequel is being developed for Disney+ and no release date has been revealed just yet. But clearly, Bette, Sarah, and Kathy feel right at home in the world of Hocus Pocus, even after all these years!