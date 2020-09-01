’31 Nights Of Halloween’ Schedule: ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Halloweentown’ & More Spooky Faves

September is here, which means Halloween is right around the corner. Freeform has released its ’31 Nights of Halloween’ schedule that features classics like ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Scream,’ and many more.

The most spooktacular night of the year is almost here! To get you ready for October, Freeform has revealed its lineup for 31 Nights of Halloween. Starting Oct. 1, you can celebrate Halloween (safely) at home by watching spooktacular movies.

Your Freeform staples are back. There’s plenty of Hocus Pocus to go around this year! Films new to the lineup this year include Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Ghostbusters (2016), among others. See the full schedule below.

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. — Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

5:00 p.m. — Casper (1995)

7:00 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, Oct. 2

11:00 a.m. — The Goonies

1:30 p.m. — Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

3:05 p.m. — Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

7:15 p.m. — Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. — Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. — Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 a.m. — The Goonies

10:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

12:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

3:05 p.m. — Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. – The Craft

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters II

12:00 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

2:05 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

3:05 p.m. — Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. — Casper (1995)

1:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

9:00 p.m. — Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. — Boxtrolls

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

6:30 p.m. — Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

12:00 a.m. — Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:00 p.m. — Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. – Matilda

4:00 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

6:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

12:00 a.m. — Jumanji (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. – Matilda

2:00 p.m. — Jumanji (1995)

4:30 p.m. – Goosebumps (2015)

7:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. – Warm Bodies

Friday, Oct. 9

11:30 a.m. — The Mummy (1999)

2:20 p.m. — Goosebumps (2015)

4:45 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. – Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. — The Mummy (1999)

10:00 a.m. — The Mummy Returns

1:05 p.m. — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

3:35 p.m. — Casper (1995)

5:40 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

7:45 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania 2 – Freeform Premiere

9:50 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. — Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Sunday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. — The Mummy Returns

10:05 a.m. — Casper (1995)

12:10 p.m. — Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

1:50 p.m. — Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:30 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

5:35 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania 2

7:40 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

9:50 p.m. — Twitches

11:55 p.m. — Twitches Too

Monday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. – The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor – Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m. — Halloweentown

2:30 p.m. — Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

4:30 p.m. — Scared Shrekless

5:00 p.m. — Shrek

7:00 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. — Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. — The Scorpion King – Freeform Premiere

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:00 a.m. — The Goonies

1:35 p.m. — Scared Shrekless

2:05 p.m. — Shrek

4:10 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

6:15 p.m. — Addams Family Values

8:20 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. — Casper (1995)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. — Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

9:00 p.m. — Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. – Boxtrolls

Thursday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. – Scream 3

11:00 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice

3:30 p.m. – Scream

6:00 p.m. – Scream 2

8:30 p.m. – The Craft

12:00 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m. – The Craft

2:00 p.m. – Matilda

4:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

6:00 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. – Monsters, University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

12:30 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8:55 a.m. – Matilda

10:55 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

5:40 p.m. – Beetlejuice

7:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:55 p.m. – Halloweentown

12:00 a.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Sunday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

11:00 a.m. – Twitches

1:05 p.m. – Twitches Too

3:05 p.m. – Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. – Gremlins

Monday, Oct. 19

11:00 a.m. – Matilda

1:00 p.m. – Gremlins

3:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)

5:30 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

7:30 p.m. – Addams Family Values

9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. – Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

8:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

12:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

1:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

6:30 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Thursday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. — Jumanji (1995)

2:35 p.m. – The Mummy (1999)

5:45 p.m. – The Mummy Returns

8:55 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. – Scream

4:00 p.m. – Scream 2

6:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Saturday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m. – Halloweentown

10:05 a.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12:05 p.m. – Beetlejuice

2:10 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

11:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016) – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

9:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

11:30 a.m. – The Craft

2:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

4:05 p.m. – Addams Family Values

6:10 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. – The Craft

Monday, Oct. 26

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

1:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. – Twitches

5:00 p.m. – Twitches Too

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. – Casper (1995)

1:00 p.m. – Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

4:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12:00 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

2:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

4:30 p.m. – Matilda

6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

5:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Friday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:05 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

2:35 p.m. – Beetlejuice

4:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. — Twitches

9:00 a.m. – Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. – Halloweentown

1:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

3:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

5:10 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

Freeform will also be celebrating with Halloween Road, a drive-thru experience filled with tricks and treats for Halloween lovers in the Los Angeles area. For the third year in a row, Freeform is creating an immersive event that will take fans on a thrilling journey through some of the most nostalgic Halloween movies, including Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.