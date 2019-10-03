‘Hocus Pocus’ Cast Members Tease Sequel 26 Years After Film’s Release: ‘It’s Time’

Something wicked this way comes? Cast members of the original ‘Hocus Pocus’ posed for a photo on Vinessa Shaw’s Instagram with a cryptic caption that has sequel rumors swirling like crazy!

They put a spell on us 26 years ago — now they could be coming back for more! Original cast members of Hocus Pocus, Vinessa Shaw (Allison), Larry Bagby (Ernie), Omri Katz (Max), Tobias Jelinek (Jay), and Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson), posed for a photo behind a crystal ball and gave fans hope that a sequel could be on the way. The photo, posted to Vinessa’s Instagram on Oct. 2, featured the cast grinning from ear to ear, with Vinessa captioning the post, “Oh, will there be a #2?…’Tis time!” The cast assembled in Los Angeles for a mini-reunion, with no real clue as to why. Just before posting the image, however, Vinessa shared a selfie video to Instagram of her wearing a cloak and squealing excitedly through some smoke. Has filming begun on a sequel? We can only hope.

Naturally fans absolutely lost it. “Please say that it is true! Hocus Pocus #2,” one fan commented. “Omg, the black flame candle has been lit” another chimed in, with a great reference to the film. Hocus Pocus is basically a mainstay for the spooky holiday season. In fact, throughout the month of October, the film will be shown on Freeform during the channel’s 31 Nights of Halloween. And it all leads up to Oct. 31 with a Hocus Pocus marathon!

The movie had a huge resurgence last year, during the film’s 25th anniversary. Jordin Sparks, Dove Cameron, and Sofia Carson donned the famous frocks worn by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy when they got together to sing “I Put A Spell On You” for Freeform’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash. Vinessa, who played Allison in the film, even reunited with her cast members, some of whom were pictured in the photo.

But fans still want more! Apart from a sequel, people even speculated whether there would be a remake of the iconic movie. In 2017, one fan came up with the perfect cast including Zendaya, Chance the Rapper, and Quvenzhané Wallis! For the roles of the twisted sisters? Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae who inspired the fan after appearing on the cover of Essence Magazine. Whether it’s a remake or a sequel, fans obviously want another Hocus Pocus to happen!