Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson & Jordin Sparks Slay Classic ‘Hocus Pocus’ Tune During Special

Talk about an iconic trio! Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and Jordin Sparks channeled their inner Sanderson sisters to perform ‘I Put A Spell On You’ during the ‘Hocus Pocus’ special! Watch now!

If there’s ever going to be a Hocus Pocus remake, then Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and Jordin Sparks should play the Sanderson sisters, without a doubt. This singing trio proved that during Freeform’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash. The talented ladies performed “I Put A Spell On You” that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy sang in the 1993 film. It. Was. Awesome.

Dove, Sofia, and Jordin absolutely killed it. Their voices sounded amazing — as usual — and their tribute performance was legendary from start to finish. They just cast a spell on us all, and we are so here for it. Seriously, their costumes were so on point! Dove dazzled in a green velvet gown, giving off total Winifred vibes. Sofia channeled her inner Sarah in a stunning purple ensemble, and Jordin stunned in an orange dress reminiscent of Mary Sanderson’s look. Obsessed is an understatement!

The legendary Sanderson sisters, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, director Kenny Ortega, and more of the original cast members took part in the reunion special, which is part of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween. Jordan Fisher and Vanessa Hudgens hosted the epic event that took place at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. What an epic night! Hocus Pocus will continuing airing on Freeform all month long and will be shown all day on Halloween!

Disney Channel revealed plans to remake Hocus Pocus as a TV movie in 2017 with a new cast and director. Take notice of this performance, DC! Speaking of Disney Channel, Dove and Sofia’s Descendants 3 will premiere in summer 2019.