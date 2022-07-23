Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend History: From Kaley Cuoco To Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill has certainly made a few hearts pitter patter with his devastating good looks, British charm and the fact that he appears in many a blockbuster. It isn’t hard to imagine a legion of fans swooning over the 39-year-old heartthrob, who went from being a co-star in Showtime’s The Tudors to headlining as comic book icon Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel. Of course, during his rise to fame, Henry called a bevy of beauties his girlfriend, from a championship horse rider to a college student! Keep reading to find out all about the women who stole the matinee idol’s heart, below!

Ellen Whitaker

Born March 5, 1986 Ellen Whitaker is a British champion horse jumper who has competed in the equestrian sport since she was a child. In a May 2011 interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Ellen revealed Henry had popped the question. “I couldn’t believe it when he asked me to marry him,” she said. “I thought we were there to celebrate his birthday. It was such a surprise and I am so happy.” Sadly, they broke it off within a year.

Gina Carano

Henry first began dating Gina Carano in 2012 after his failed engagement with Ellen. During their on-again/off-again romance, the stuntwoman/actress even adopted a puppty with the ‘The Witcher’ star. The couple officially split in 2014. Gina has now become best known for being fired from The Mandalorian after a series of offensive tweets. The scandal even had Henry trending at the time for his past romance with the embattled star.

Kaley Cuoco

Henry and Big Bang star Kaley Cuoco shocked fans when it was reported that they were an item back in 2013. Even more shocking was the fact that the romance only lasted 10 days! Although the relationship was brief, it was certainly a high-profile one for the young actress, causing her to gain new fans on social media. “I had no-one following me until I met Superman,” the actress hilariously revealed in an interview, per ET. “I’ve been in this business for 20 years, and my whole life I could go anywhere, do anything. There had not been one paparazzi photo of me until like several months ago. The recognition was crazy.”

Tara King

Henry undoubtedly raised an eyebrow or two when it was revealed he was dating a college student in 2015. Tara King was only 19 at the time when she first met Henry at the London nightclub Mahiki. Despite their 13-year age gap, Henry brought along his girlfriend to the Vanity Fair’s Oscars party in Feb. 2016. Tara was also his date to the London premiere of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in March 2016. By May of that year, the romance was off.

Natalie Viscuso

Natalie Viscuso is the Vice President of Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment, a production company that worked on Man of Steel. Henry and Natalie first went public on April 10, 2021, when Henry shared a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram. “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” he raved. Natalie, in turn, shared a tribute to Henry on his 38th birthday on May 5th, 2021. “Happiest of birthdays to my birthday boy,” she wrote. While they are rarely photographed together in public, eagle-eyed fans assume the couple are still an item as he posted about her dog on Instagram in April 2022.