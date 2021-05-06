Henry Cavill’s GF Shares Rare Selfie Of Them Together In Honor Of His 38th Birthday

Natalie Viscuso celebrated her ‘birthday boy’ Henry Cavill with an adorable selfie on Instagram in honor of his big 38th. The loving photo was a rare glimpse at the ultra-private couple.

Every Superman needs their Lois Lane. Henry Cavill‘s found just that with his lovely girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. The couple, who announced their relationship in April, keep their romance out of the prying public eye, but Natalie decided to share a little glimpse into their relationship in honor of her man’s 38th birthday. She celebrated with a rare, adorable selfie on her Instagram Stories.

✨ New Henry Cavill via Natalie Viscuso Instagram story ❤️#HappyBirthdayHenryCavill pic.twitter.com/Kyqko5ufrm — Best of Henry Cavill (@besthenrycavill) May 5, 2021

Natalie posted a beautiful photo on May 5 showing herself and the Justice League star bundled up — and cozied up — at the top of a skyscraper, a breathtaking view of the city behind them. She captioned the cute post, “Happiest of birthdays to my birthday boy,” with a celebratory emoji included. So far, Henry hasn’t posted anything, so this may be all we get from the birthday boy!

Henry and Natalie made their relationship Instagram official in April, surprising all of The Witcher star‘s fans, who didn’t even know he was dating someone. They did it nonchalantly, with Henry sharing a photo of himself and his beautiful girlfriend immersed in a serious game of chess. “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” Henry captioned the photo he shared on April 10.

Natalie posted the photo to her own account, as well, writing “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?” Cute! In the past, Henry has been linked to stuntwoman Lucy Cork, stylist Susie Redmond, The Mandalorian alum Gina Carano, Tara King, and The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco. Kaley was recently asked about their weeks-long “relationship” on WWHL, and all she could do was laugh, because she actually didn’t know that much about him. Oops!