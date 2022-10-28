Natalie Viscuso: 5 Things To Know About Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend After They Go Instagram Official

As Superman, Henry Cavill can fly faster than a speeding bullet and leap tall buildings in a single bound. But, it seems that without this cape and big red “S,” he can be easily defeated in five moves. “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie [Viscuso], destroys me at chess,” Henry, 39, captioned the photo he shared on Apr. 10, 2021, making his relationship “Instagram Official.” Natalie also shared the photo to her account, writing, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?”

This sudden and low-key announcement caused some buzz. In the past, Henry has been romantically linked with stuntwoman Lucy Cork, stylist Susie Redmond, MMA fighter/actress Gina Carano, Tara King, and Kaley Cuoco (though, the Flight Attendant star told Cosmopolitan in 2014 that she and Henry only dated for 10 days in 2013.) “There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too,” Henry told The Rake in 2017 (h/t PEOPLE). “As soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that I’ve changed. I haven’t changed a bit. But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much.”

“As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that’s when I drawback,” he added. On Oct. 27, 2022, after dating for over a year, she and Henry made their red carpet debut as a couple. At the premiere of the Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2 the blonde beauty rocked a vanilla-colored strapless gown, a bright red lip, and classic black pumps. Her handsome beau looked dapper in a grey pinstripe suit, crimson tie, and black dress shoes. Talk about a show-stopping red carpet debut! Keep scrolling to learn more about this beautiful and brilliant woman who captured Henry’s heart.

1. What Does Natalie Viscuso Do For A Living?

Natalie previously worked as the Vice President of Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment, according to her LinkedIn. She’s worked in that position from 2018 to May 2022, coming over to Legendary after working a year as manager of scripted television for The Weinstein Company. She also has a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California, and a list of accomplishments: Dean’s List of the School of Cinematic Arts, member of the Sigma Alpha Lambda, and Phi Sigma Theta National Honor Societies.

Legendary is one of the companies behind Man of Steel and Enola Holmes, two of Henry’s movies. Legendary is also behind the Dune adaptation (starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Mamoa, and Josh Brolin.) However, in May 2022, Deadline reported that Natalie had officially been named the new VP of TV at Vertigo Entertainment. She confirmed the news with an emotional Instagram post on May 12, “Genre storytelling has been the beating heart of who I am ever since I was a child. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to translate that passion into a career, and to have done so with some of the best in the business. The past few years at Legendary were an unparalleled adventure, and the decision to leave was one of the hardest yet. That said, this next chapter is one I’ve dreamt about for ages and could not be more excited for. I can’t wait to show you what we’re building at Vertigo. Stay tuned…!”

2. Was She Ever On Television?

Shortly after Natalie and Henry went IG official, the Internet went to work, and some sleuths identified Natalie from an episode of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16. In the 2005 installment, per Video Detective, the then 15-year-old Natalie “is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad’s Bentley’s and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?” At the end of the episode, Natalie is determined to “attend USC in Los Angeles” and “hopes to get involved in her father’s nightclub business.”

3. Where Is Natalie From?

The My Super Sweet 16 episode’s description said that Natalie had moved to La Jolla, California from “dull Roswell, New Mexico.” However, the episode also said she was focused on “getting through her Senior year in Texas,” and an old 2020 IG Story showed her in a Lone Star State flag bikini, “channeling my TX roots on this final day of [Labor Day Weekend].”

4. Does Natalie Have Any Kids?

…depends on what you consider a “kid.” Natalie is a proud mother of a French Bulldog named Meat. She’s shared pictures of him wearing a green hat on St. Patrick’s Day, dressing for “sweater weather” in mid-September, and chewing on a horse toy in what is Natalie’s “favorite Meat photo ever to exist.”

5. She Lost Her Mother To Cancer.

“3 days, 30 days, 365 days…every day without my sweet little mom is just the same. I miss her every moment of every day, not just on this first anniversary of her death,” Natalie posted in 2018. “Today, I’m choosing to remember her in all of her incredible beauty, joy, and radiance that she was so loved for. … She never believed she was dying. She had such a hunger for life and desperate need for us to be together, mother and daughter…she just wouldn’t accept death. She fought the most excruciating battle…I actually can’t fathom anything worse. But she fought every step with her beautiful smile brightening up the darkest of rooms. She is the strongest woman I’ve ever known.”