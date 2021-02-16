‘The Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Breaks Silence On Firing: ‘I Found Out Through Social Media’

Gina Carano claims that she was never told that she was fired from ‘The Mandalorian’ after making offensive posts — she found out the hard way, through social media.

Gina Carano just revealed that she found out at the same time “as everyone else” that she had been fired from The Mandalorian. The actress claims that she discovered the news via social media, and not from anyone at Disney, which owns the Star Wars franchise. Gina, 38, was removed from the Disney+ show after a post on her Instagram account compared being a conservative in America to be persecuted for being Jewish in Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” Gina wrote. The post has since been deleted. She also posted a photo to her Instagram Story (since deleted) showing a man with several masks covering his face. It was captioned, “Meanwhile in California.”

“Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, [Disney] wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage. I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio,” Gina told journalist Bari Weiss in an interview posted to her Substack.

Gina was referring to her other social media controversy during her time playing Cara Dune on the Disney+ show. In 2019, she had put “beep/bop/boop” in her Twitter bio, mocking people who share their preferred pronouns. Gina was accused of being transphobic and later apologized. She tweeted on September 13: “Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people & 100% to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes.

“I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. #AllLoveNoHate,” she concluded. Gina was also criticized for a number of controversial social media posts claiming there was voter fraud in the 2020 election, as well as anti-mask memes. “Democratic government leaders now recommends we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going,” said one meme that Gina posted on November 14.

She had also tweeted on November 5, while votes from the election were still being counted, “We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system.” The hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended.

Gina said in her interview with Bari that Disney told her she would be excluded from all The Mandalorian season two press after the pronoun controversy. “That was heartbreaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok. That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm,” Gina said.

This time, Disney and Lucasfilm didn’t wait for her to apologize. “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” the company said in a February 10 statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” The only statement Gina has made was to announce that she’s teaming up with Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire for a new film.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true,” Gina said in a statement to Deadline. “I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”