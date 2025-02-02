Who Is Performing at the Grammys? 2025 Celebrity Performers

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Despite the wildfires that ripped through Los Angeles in the first week of 2025, the Grammy Awards are set to air this evening from downtown L.A. “The music is playing and the stage is set: the 67th #GRAMMYs are here,” read an Instagram post on the Grammys official social page on Sunday morning, February 2, 2025. “Tune in tonight for a very special GRAMMY Awards, where we look back at the music that defined this last year and honor the bravery, strength, and resilience of the greater Los Angeles community.”

The caption, which ran alongside a promotional video ahead of the ceremony, also reiterated that the telecast will support wildfire relief for Los Angeles’ many impacted residents. “Tonight’s telecast will raise additional funds to support the wildfire relief efforts and showcase how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need.” it concluded.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammys will air at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on CBS over the airwaves and on Paramount+. Below, here are some of the night’s expected celebrity performers.

Billie Eilish

At just 23 years old Billie Eilish is already a veteran in the music industry. In addition to a scheduled performance at the 2025 Grammys, Billie is also nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance, and record of the year for “Birds of a Feather,” in addition to album of the year and best pop vocal album for Hit Me Hard and Soft. According to Billboard, she’s also nominated for best pop duo/group performance for “Guess” with Charlie XCX and best dance pop recording for “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT].”

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is also scheduled to perform at the Grammys tonight. She’s going up against Eilish for record of the year and best pop solo performance for “Espresso,” Album of the Year and best pop vocal album for Short n Sweet, and Song of the Year for “Please Please Please.” She’s also up for the highly coveted best new artist award, and best remixed recording award for “Espresso.”

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder, 74, is a music legend whose star rose in the 1980s with hits like “Isn’t She Lovely,” “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” and “Superstition,” among others.

Chappell Roan

In addition to performing, pop sensation Chappell Roan is nominated in several categories, including record of the year, best pop solo performance, and song of the year for “Good Luck, Babe,” album of the year and best pop vocal album for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and best new artist.

John Legend

John Legend, 46, is almost as famous for his family life with Chrissy Teigen as he is for his music. The singer and The Voice coach is performing and is nominated for best children’s music album for My Favorite Dream and is also up for a handful of collaborative nominations.

Cynthia Erivo

Fresh off a prestigious best actress Oscar nomination for Wicked, Cynthia Erivo is expecte20d to perform at the Grammys on Sunday evening. Cynthia is not nominated for any 2025 Grammys, but she won a 2017 Grammy for best musical theater album for The Color Purple and was nominated in 2020 for best song written for visual media for “Stand Up.”