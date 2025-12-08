Golden Globes 2026 Snubs: Which Movies & TV Shows Were Excluded From Nominations?

With every awards show, there’s celebration and heartbreak. And for the 2026 Golden Globes, quite a few fan-favorite TV shows, movies, actors and directors were snubbed from nominations after they were unveiled on December 8, 2025. One of the most shocking exclusions was Netflix’s Stranger Things, whose fifth and final season is about to premiere.

Below, Hollywood Life lists who and what productions got snubbed from Golden Globes 2026 categories.

Who Got Snubbed From 2026 Golden Globes Nominations?

Two major directors were excluded from the Best Director category at the 2026 Golden Globes: Wicked‘s Jon M. Chu and House of Dynamite‘s Kathryn Bigelow. Wicked: For Good premiered in November and was a success, so fans were shocked to hear that the man behind the camera won’t be recognized for his work on the second installment.

As for actors, two Sinners stars were not included: Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld. Christy biopic star Sydney Sweeney was also snubbed despite the physical work she put into the role, as was Wicked: For Good‘s Jonathan Bailey. Robert Pattinson did not receive a nod as well, yet his Die My Love co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, is nominated for an award.

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t recognized for her performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal also did not get a nomination despite that heart-wrenching conclusion for his character, Joel.

no wicked for good, no jay kelly, no train dreams, no testament of ann lee for best picture. what’s going on?#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/x4ZVtTGbcW — damon ⚯͛ (@arilivpink) December 8, 2025

Movies & TV Shows Snubbed From Golden Globes 2026

Although Wicked: For Good was recognized in a few categories, it is not up for Best Picture, nor is Avatar: Fire and Ash. They were, however, included in the category for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

A House of Dynamite received zero nominations altogether.

On the TV side, quite a few newer shows weren’t given the chance, including The Paper, I Love L.A., The Lowdown and Sirens.

As previously noted, Stranger Things shockingly received zero nominations.

Who Was Nominated at the 2026 Golden Globes?

The following productions were nominated for Best Motion Picture in the drama and comedy categories: