‘I Love L.A.’ Season 2: Updates on Release Date, Future Cast & More

Finally, a comedy geared toward 20-somethings navigating their way in a big city like Los Angeles — nothing we’ve ever seen before. And that’s the kind of sarcasm I Love L.A. embraces. The hipster show, created, executive produced and starring the fearless Rachel Sennott, follows a group of Gen-Zers in the City of Angels as they figure out life itself in the midst of hustle culture. Luckily, for fans of the series, HBO renewed it for season 2!

Pitching the show as “Entourage for internet girls,” Rachel told Deadline that “part of” her inspiration came from her early 20s being “really chaotic.”

“My mid-20s, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m locking in. I know my life. I’m done.’ And then at the end of my 20s, I feel like that kind of early version of myself came [out] and things got chaotic again, which was scary, but good,” the actress and comedian said.

Who Is in the I Love L.A. Cast?

Aside from Rachel, who plays Maia Simsbury, the rest of the I Love L.A. cast features Josh Hutcherson as her on-screen boyfriend, Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Maia’s former college bestie, Tallulah Stiel, True Whitaker as Maia’s friend Alani Marcus and Jordan Firstman as celebrity stylist Charlie Cohen.

Recurring and guest stars include Lauren Holt as Maia’s coworker Courtney, Moses Ingram as chef Tessa, Leighton Meester as Maia’s boss, Alyssa, Annalisa Cochrane as New York City influencer Paulena, Ayo Edebiri as Mimi Rush, Josh Brener as Victor and Elijah Wood as himself.

When Is the I Love L.A. Season 2 Release Date?

Season 2 was renewed in November 2025, and a release date has yet to be determined. Filming has not commenced on the second season yet.

Where to Watch I Love L.A. Episodes

All current and future episodes of I Love L.A. are available to stream on HBO.