When Are the Golden Globe Awards 2026? Date of the Golden Globes

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Awards season is officially underway, and the Golden Globes are set to kick things off in 2026 with comedian Nikki Glaser returning as host of the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. CBS and the Golden Globes confirmed Glaser’s comeback in March 2025, noting that her spirited comedy and energy helped make last year’s broadcast memorable.

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” Glaser said in a statement at the time. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season Four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

The star-studded ceremony brings together the year’s biggest films and TV shows, along with a fresh slate of nominees and plenty of red carpet anticipation. As Hollywood prepares for one of its most-watched nights, fans can expect major wins, standout moments, and Glaser’s signature sharp humor.

Learn when the Golden Globes take place and more, below.

What Day Are the 2026 Golden Globe Awards?

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to take place Sunday, January 11, 2026, continuing Hollywood’s tradition of kicking off the awards season each winter.

Where Are the Golden Globes Taking Place?

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California — the longtime home of Hollywood’s star-studded party and broadcast event.

How Can I Watch the Golden Globes?

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Golden Globe Awards live on the CBS Television Network and stream the ceremony via Paramount+. The show typically features red carpet coverage, followed by the main broadcast of winners and speeches.

Who Was Nominated at the Awards?

This year’s nominations, announced on December 8, highlight several standout contenders. One Battle After Another leads all films with nine nominations, making it the most-recognized movie of the year.

On the television side, The White Lotus tops the list with six nominations. Other notable titles with multiple nods include Sentimental Value, Sinners, Pluribus, and Severance, reflecting a competitive year across both film and TV.