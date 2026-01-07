Golden Globe Nominations 2026: See the Full List of Nominees

Image Credit: Netflix

The annual Golden Globe Awards celebrate the best in film and television, and 2025 delivered no shortage of standout projects across both mediums. From stunning visual experiences like Wicked: For Good and Frankenstein to specific messages like in Bugonia and One Battle After Another, to iconic stories to watch at home, including The Studio and Pluribus, audiences weren’t left disappointed by the end of the year. And the nominees for the 2026 Golden Globes were unveiled on December 8 to close out the year.

Hollywood Life has the full list of Golden Globes nominees for 2026 below.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament Of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Kangding Ray (Sirāt)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Dream As One,” Avatar: Fire And Ash — Music By: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen; Lyrics By: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

“Golden,” Kpop Demon Hunters — Music By: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun; Lyrics By: Kim Eun-Jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick

“I Lied To You,” Sinners — Music By: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson; Lyrics By: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good — Music By: Stephen Schwartz; Lyrics By: Stephen Schwartz

“The Girl In The Bubble,” Wicked: For Good — Music By: Stephen Schwartz; Lyrics By: Stephen Schwartz

“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams — Music By: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner; Lyrics By: Nick Cave

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road To The Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O’hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)

Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life)

Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)

Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Best Podcast