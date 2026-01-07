How to Watch the Golden Globe Awards 2026: Your Livestream & Viewing Options

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Awards season begins with the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, where some of 2025’s most acclaimed films and television series are set to compete for top honors. Leading the nominees are One Battle After Another with nine nominations and The White Lotus with six.

As she prepares to host the ceremony again, Nikki Glaser has been candid about the challenge of balancing humor with respect in front of Hollywood’s biggest names. In an interview with “CBS Mornings,” she described her process as “very delicate,” saying you have to be strategic about jokes that will make audiences laugh without “ruin[ing] anyone’s night.” She added that picking the perfect material is “one of … the most difficult jobs I’ve ever done,” and noted that making fun of certain stars is a different challenge when you genuinely admire them.

“I’m trying out my monologue around L.A. at the clubs here, and just even any joke about Julia Roberts, they’re not there for. You cannot make fun of America’s sweetheart,” Glaser admitted. “Whatever I end up saying about her, it is the most fine-tuned joke I have worked on so hard because it is very delicate.”

With anticipation building for the night’s biggest moments, viewers can tune in from home. Below is a complete guide on how to watch the Golden Globe Awards live, including TV broadcast and livestream options.

When Are the 2026 Golden Globe Awards?

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California — marking the first major awards show of the season.

What Time Do the Golden Globe Awards Start?

The ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT and is expected to run around three hours on January 11, 2026.

How to Watch the 2026 Golden Globe Awards

In the U.S., the Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS, and you can also watch live on Paramount+.

Can You Livestream the Golden Globe Awards?

Yes — you can livestream the 2026 Golden Globes on Paramount+, including the live broadcast of the show as it airs.