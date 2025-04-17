‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3: Trailer, Release Date, Cast & More Details

Ginny & Georgia has become one of Netflix’s breakout hits, and season 2 ended on one heck of a cliffhanger. Thankfully, we’re going to get answers as to what happens after Georgia’s arrest because Ginny & Georgia is returning for season 3! But that’s not all. The show was also renewed for a fourth season as well. For now, we’re going to focus our attention on all things GnG season 3.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Release Date

Ginny & Georgia is set for a June 5, 2025, release, and it’s expected to dominate the charts. The show’s second season overtook Wednesday for the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 English TV List with 180.47 million hours viewed after its January 5 debut. Season 2’s opening numbers beat Emily In Paris season 3, The Watcher, and Cobra Kai season 5, according to Variety.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Cast

The main cast of Ginny & Georgia is returning for season 3. This includes Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Sara Waisglass as Max Baker, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Katie Douglas as Abby, and Chelsea Clark as Norah.

Behind the scenes, Sarah Glinski was the season 3 showrunner, replacing Debra J. Fisher. Ginny & Georgia season 2 was executive producer by Debra and creator Sarah Lampert. After Netflix announced the double renewal, Sarah posted a photo of a black background with “3 & 4” written across it on the official Ginny & Georgia Instagram page that she runs. “This is because of the fans,” she captioned the post.

What Will Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Be About?

Ginny & Georgia season 2 ended with Georgia getting arrested during her wedding reception. She married Paul in a fairytale wedding, but she was taken away in handcuffs after being arrested for Tom Fuller’s murder. Georgia’s no stranger to murder, but Georgia only killed the comatose Tom, Cynthia’s husband, out of mercy.

“We’re going to have a lot more twists and turns in success of a season 3. We want it to look very grim, and I think we did a really great job,” executive producer and writer Debra J. Fisher told Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY. “We really wanted to mirror the end of season 1 with Ginny and Austin driving away on Marcus’s motorcycle cinematically mirroring the very end of season 2 when Georgia has been whisked away from a cop car and Austin’s chasing her. It’s beautiful the way they were shot.”

Creator/EP Sarah Lampert also revealed to People that fans will see Cynthia’s reaction to Georgia’s arrest in season 3. “We purposefully did not put Cynthia’s reaction to Georgia’s arrest on screen in season 2 because I do think that that is something that viewers are really going to want to see. That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see for season three,” she said.

During season 2, Ginny and Marcus got back together — for real this time. Towards the end of the season, the couple split up. Marcus broke up with Ginny to focus on working through his depression, but they remain close. “As kind as he is to Ginny, I want him to be kind to himself,” Felix told Tudum about Ginny and Marcus’ future. Sarah also teased that season 3 will feature “new hurdles, new relationships, and new challenges” for everyone.

Season 2 was a tough one for Ginny and Georgia’s relationship, specifically. Ginny struggled to come to terms with finding out her mother is a murderer. After an emotional reconciliation, Georgia is arrested. Ginny will once again have to face her mother committing murder again.

Fans love Georgia’s relationship with Mayor Paul, but a legion of fans also believe Georgia and Joe are endgame. Sarah weighed in on Georgia’s feelings for Joe.

“Right now, where Georgia is in her life… Georgia really does love Paul, and Paul really does love Georgia. This is the life in Wellsbury that she always wanted,” Sarah previously told Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY. “When she met Joe, that was at a time when she was looking for something and always thought about that. He really did get her to Wellsbury. Joe where he is right now… Georgia would eat him alive. We heard Cynthia say that, and that’s true right at that moment. But I will say, having a showed young Joe in that flashback, that Joe and Georgia are more alike than people realize, and that’s what we wanted to illustrate. So in the future, if things change, they’re more possibly suited for each other than people would know.”

Will There Be A Ginny & Georgia Season 4?

Yes, there will be a Ginny & Georgia season 4. Netflix actually revealed that the hit series had been renewed for two additional seasons during its Upfronts presentations, a true testament to the show’s success. You don’t have to worry about any unresolved cliffhangers!