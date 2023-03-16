Brianne Howey Pregnant: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Husband Matt Ziering

Brianne Howey is pregnant! The Ginny & Georgia star, 33, announced that she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Ziering, with an adorable baby bump photo shared on March 16. Brianne showed off her growing belly as she posed in a chic brown dress before the Hugo Boss Fashion Show in Miami, Florida. The beaming mom-to-be referenced her “forever +1” in her caption.

“@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection! #hugoboss,” Brianne wrote. Her fans flooded the comments section to congratulate her on her pregnancy. “Omg shes pregnant!!!” one excited fan said.

Brianne and Matt tied the knot on July 24, 2021 in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California. They said “I do” in front of about 100 guests, over five years after they first met. “It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love,” Brianne told PEOPLE after the wedding. “The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined,” she added.

The Dollface actress previously told Los Angeles Magazine about the origin story of her and Matt’s relationship. They met at a bar: Matt was there to celebrate after taking the bar exam, while Brianne was out with friends. But it took more than one occasion for the actress and the lawyer to really connect, according to Brianne.

“We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A.,” Brianne said in the chat with LA Magazine. Matt, who was also involved in the interview, said, “Wasn’t totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we’re here!”

Brianne currently stars in the massive TV hit Ginny & Georgia with Antonia Gentry, who plays her on-screen daughter. Now, Brianne gets to be a mom in real life!