Happy 31st Birthday, Gigi Hadid: See the Mom & Model’s Hottest Runway Pics Ever

For more than a decade, Gigi Hadid has been a dominant force in the fashion industry. Since breaking out in the mid-2010s, she’s walked runways across New York, Paris and Milan, becoming one of the defining faces of her generation. Now, as she celebrates her 31st birthday on April 23, Gigi continues to balance life as a top model and a devoted mom.

From iconic moments at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to high-profile designers like Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors, Gigi has delivered countless unforgettable runway looks over the years. In honor of her birthday, we’re looking back at some of her hottest catwalk moments.

Jacquemus Menswear Show, Jan. 2020

The world didn’t know it yet, but Gigi Hadid was already pregnant when she walked the runway for Jacquemus Menswear at Paris Fashion Week in Jan. 2020. She looked absolutely incredible while strutting down the runway in a white dress, which featured a thigh-high leg slit and silky fabric. One year after the runway show, Gigi reminisced about the look on Instagram. Afterward, one fan asked whether she knew she was pregnant at the time.

“Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show,” Gigi replied. “I was so nauseous backstage. But I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show.” She also included bread and cheese emojis to represent her favored snacking items at the time. News of Gigi’s pregnancy broke in April 2020, and she gave birth to her daughter, Khai, in September.

VS Fashion Show, 2018

Gigi walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018, and looked incredible while wearing a plaid look from one of the collections. Her runway look was complete with a dramatic plaid skirt, along with insane, knee-high heels. She also accessorized with a fanny pack and a diamond necklace, while her hair was styled in loose curls.

Milan Fashion Week, 2019

In Sept. 2019, Gigi hit the runway for the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week. For one of her looks of the day, she wore a black dress with an extremely sexy cutout across her midsection. The look was paired with strappy, open-toed heels, and Gigi’s hair was slicked back for a wet look. But these are just a few of Gigi’s many great catwalk moments.

Head up to the gallery above to see more of her fiercest runway looks of all-time in honor of her turning 31. Happy birthday, Gigi!