Did Fuzzy Zoeller Have Children? All About the Late Golfer’s Kids, Including Daughter Gretchen

Image Credit: Getty Images

Fuzzy Zoeller, one of the golf community’s most well-known names for various reasons, is survived by his family. The late champion died at the age of 74 in November 2025, his daughter confirmed, according to multiple outlets.

Fuzzy’s colleague, tournament director of the Insperity Invitational in Houston, Brian Naugle, said that the late PGA Tour champ’s daughter told him of her father’s death on November 27, 2025, according to The Guardian. The PGA Tour also issued a statement, paying tribute to Fuzzy’s “remarkable legacy” while extending its “deepest condolences to his family.”

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

Learn about Fuzzy’s family, including his children, below.

Who Was Fuzzy Zoeller?

Fuzzy, an Indiana native, was a 10-time PGA Tour winner and two-time golf champion. He rose to popularity in the 1970s as he shot under par and went on to receive the 1985 Bob Jones Award.

But Fuzzy’s career was polluted by a racially insensitive remark he made about Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters. At the time, when stopped for an interview by CNN, the golfer called Tiger a “little boy.”

“That little boy is driving well, and he’s putting well,” Fuzzy said. “He’s doing everything it takes to win. So, you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say congratulations and enjoy it, and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year. Got it? Or collard greens or whatever the hell they serve.”

Fuzzy later apologized for the racist comment and called the fallout from the incident “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life” in a 2008 Golf Digest essay.

“If people wanted me to feel the same hurt I projected on others, I’m here to tell you they got their way,” he wrote. “I’ve cried many times. I’ve apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren’t a reflection of who I am. I have hundreds of friends, including people of color, who will attest to that.”

How Many Children Did Fuzzy Zoeller Have?

Fuzzy is survived by his four children: Sunny, Heidi, Gretchen and Miles, according to the USGA. His daughter Gretchen previously played in the PNC Championship alongside her late father.

Was Fuzzy Zoeller Married?

Fuzzy was married to his late wife, Diane Zoeller, who died four years before him. They were married for 45 years, and she passed away at 69 years old in 2021, according to multiple outlets.