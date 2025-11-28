Who Was Fuzzy Zoeller? All About the Golfer, His Death & Tiger Woods Remark

Image Credit: Getty Images

Fuzzy Zoeller was one of golf’s most famous champions, but his career was irreversibly strained because of a racist remark he made about fellow golfer Tiger Woods in the 1990s. As news of Zoeller’s death broke in November 2025, the PGA Tour issued a statement, calling him a “true original” with “talent” and “charisma.”

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

10-time PGA TOUR, 2-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Fuzzy Zoeller passes away at age 74. pic.twitter.com/Gb5I3P34Zs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 27, 2025

How Did Fuzzy Zoeller Die?

At the time of publication, Zoeller’s cause of death was not revealed. He was 74 when he died on November 27, 2025.

Fuzzy Zoeller Wasn’t His Real Name

Born Frank Urban Zoeller Jr., the late golf pro went by his nickname, “Fuzzy.”

What Did Fuzzy Zoeller Do to Tiger Woods?

Zoeller made a controversial comment about Woods at the 1997 Masters during an interview with CNN. He called Woods a “little boy,” then made a separate remark about serving fried chicken.

“That little boy is driving well, and he’s putting well,” Zoeller said at the time. “He’s doing everything it takes to win. So, you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say ‘congratulations,’ and enjoy it, and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year. [at the Champions Dinner] Got it?”

Did Fuzzy Zoeller Apologize to Tiger Woods?

Yes, Zoeller apologized for his racist statement about Woods, but the damage had already been done. He addressed the controversy in 2008 via Golf Digest, describing the incident as “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life.”

“If people wanted me to feel the same hurt I projected on others, I’m here to tell you they got their way,” Zoeller wrote in his essay. “I’ve cried many times. I’ve apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren’t a reflection of who I am. I have hundreds of friends, including people of color, who will attest to that. … Still, I’ve come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away.”