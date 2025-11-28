What Did Fuzzy Zoeller Say About Tiger Woods? His Racist Comment & Apology

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller at age 74, attention has returned to one of the most controversial moments of his career — a remark he made about fellow golfer Tiger Woods following Woods’ historic 1997 Masters win. The comment prompted widespread criticism at the time and has remained a significant part of Zoeller’s public legacy.

Although Zoeller later apologized, the incident continued to cast a shadow over his career and reignited discussion about race and respect within professional golf. Below, we revisit what he said, how he responded, and whether Woods ever publicly addressed the situation.

What Did Fuzzy Zoeller Say About Tiger Woods?

After the then-21-year-old Tiger Woods won his first Masters Tournament in 1997, Zoeller made an on-air remark that drew widespread backlash. During a television interview, Zoeller said Woods should “not serve fried chicken” at the annual Champions Dinner.

“That little boy is driving well and he’s putting well. He’s doing everything it takes to win,” Zoeller said. “So when he gets in here, you pat him on the back, say congratulations, and enjoy it — and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year.” He then added with a smile, “Or collard greens, or whatever the hell they serve.”

The comment was widely criticized at the time for relying on racial stereotypes and overshadowed what had otherwise been a historic and celebratory moment in Woods’ career.

Did Fuzzy Zoeller Apologize to Tiger Woods?

Yes. Zoeller apologized shortly after the comments became public. He issued a statement acknowledging that his remark was wrong and expressed regret for the offense he caused. Over the years, the comments continued to haunt him. Per AP News, in a 2008 reflection, Zoeller called the episode “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life,” saying he had apologized “countless times” and that he had “cried many times.”

“I’ve apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren’t a reflection of who I am. I have hundreds of friends, including people of color, who will attest to that.” He added, “Still, I’ve come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away.”

Has Tiger Woods Ever Responded to Fuzzy Zoeller’s Comment?

Woods did address the incident publicly, stating he did not believe Zoeller’s remarks were driven by “personal animosity.” Still, he made it clear that he was not ready to fully forgive or overlook the statement at the time, per Reuters.