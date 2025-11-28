What Happened to Fuzzy Zoeller Before His Death? His Final Days

Image Credit: Getty Images

Frank Urban “Fuzzy” Zoeller Jr., better known as “Fuzzy” in the golf world, died at the age of 74 around the 2025 Thanksgiving holiday. Since the late champion had no known health setbacks in recent years, the golf community is wondering what happened as they mourn Zoeller.

Here, we break down everything we know so far about Zoeller’s death.

What Was Fuzzy Zoeller’s Cause of Death?

At the time of publication, no cause of death for Zoeller has been revealed. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan paid tribute to the late golfer in a public statement.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller,” Monahan said. “Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

What Happened to Fuzzy Zoeller Before He Died?

It’s still unclear what happened to Zoeller during his final days. But his colleague, tournament director of the Insperity Invitational in Houston, Brian Naugle, said Zoeller’s daughter informed him of her father’s death on November 27, 2025, per The Guardian.

Was Fuzzy Zoeller Sick Before Death?

Zoeller had no known health issues during his final years. It’s unclear if he was battling any illness toward the end of his life.

What Did Fuzzy Zoeller Say About Tiger Woods?

Zoeller’s sports career was tainted by the racist comment he made about Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters Tournament. When stopped by CNN for an interview at the time, Zoeller was asked about Woods, who won the tournament.

“That little boy is driving well, and he’s putting well. He’s doing everything it takes to win,” Zoeller said. “So, you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say congratulations and enjoy it, and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year. Got it? Or collard greens or whatever the hell they serve.”

The racially insensitive remark plagued Zoeller for years. Though he apologized for it, Zoeller addressed his reputation in a 2008 Golf Digest essay. He called the situation “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life.”

“If people wanted me to feel the same hurt I projected on others, I’m here to tell you they got their way,” Zoeller wrote. “I’ve cried many times. I’ve apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren’t a reflection of who I am. I have hundreds of friends, including people of color, who will attest to that. … Still, I’ve come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away.”