How Did Fuzzy Zoeller Die? Late Pro Golfer’s Cause of Death Updates

Frank Urban “Fuzzy” Zoeller Jr. was a highly accomplished golf pro, but he was best known for the controversial statement he made about fellow golfer Tiger Woods in 1997. Nearly 30 years after that incident, Zoeller died on November 27, 2025, at the age of 74, with no known health issues. The golf community mourned Zoeller’s death, and the PGA Tour paid tribute to him.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a public statement. “Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

10-time PGA TOUR, 2-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Fuzzy Zoeller passes away at age 74. pic.twitter.com/Gb5I3P34Zs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 27, 2025

Who Was Fuzzy Zoeller?

Zoeller was a 10-time PGA Tour winner and two-time golf champion. The Indiana native rose to prominence in the golf world in the 1970s and was the recipient of the 1985 Bob Jones Award.

Although his sports career was successful, Zoeller was infamous for his racist quip about Woods at the 1997 Masters. Zoeller called Woods a “little boy” and made a racially insensitive remark about fried chicken.

What Was Fuzzy Zoeller’s Cause of Death?

No cause of death was immediately disclosed after Zoeller died.

Did Fuzzy Zoeller Have Health Issues Before He Died?

No, Zoeller did not make any health issues known to the public throughout his golf career, nor during his final years.

What Did Fuzzy Zoeller Say About Tiger Woods in 1997?

Zoeller was asked about Woods by CNN at the 1997 Masters Tournament, which Woods won.

“That little boy is driving well, and he’s putting well,” Zoeller said at the time. “He’s doing everything it takes to win. So, you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say ‘congratulations,’ and enjoy it, and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year. [at the Champions Dinner] Got it?”

A decade later, Zoeller addressed his racist comment in a 2008 Golf Digest essay. He called the incident and the subsequent backlash “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life.”

“If people wanted me to feel the same hurt I projected on others, I’m here to tell you they got their way,” Zoeller wrote in Golf Digest. “I’ve cried many times. I’ve apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren’t a reflection of who I am. I have hundreds of friends, including people of color, who will attest to that. … Still, I’ve come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away.”