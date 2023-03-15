Forest Whitaker’s Kids: Meet His Four Children From Oldest To Youngest

Forest Whitaker is an award-winning actor known for his performances in The Last King of Scotland, Southpaw, Godfather of Harlem, and many more.

He’s the proud dad to four children.

The actor was married to Keisha Nash from 1996 to 2021.

His latest project, Big George Foreman, will premiere in theaters on April 28, 2023.

Godfather of Harlem star Forest Whitaker, 61, has appeared in many hit TV shows and films over his decades-long career. Not only has he appeared in The Last King of Scotland, Southpaw, and the hit movie, The Butler, but he’s even earned an Oscar Award, an Emmy Award, and a BAFTA Film Award to name a few. When the accomplished actor is not working on the set of hit films and TV shows, he is often spotted spending time with his family. Learn all about Forest’s four kids and their life with their pops, below!

Forest Whitaker’s Son, Ocean Whitaker

Forest is a proud dad to three daughters, but only one son. His oldest of all his kids is, Ocean Whitaker, 33, he was born in 1990. Not only is he his father’s mini-me, but he also took after him and pursued an acting career. Some of Ocean’s editing credits include working on the following projects: Montebello, The Game of Silence, and Another Try. Although Forest welcomed most of his kids with his ex-wife, Keisha Nash, 51, he welcomed Ocean during a previous relationship. It is not publicly known who the 33-year-old’s birth mother is or if he has a relationship with his dad. Interestingly, he is not on social media and does not appear on his dad’s official Instagram account, however, his sisters do.

His Oldest Daughter, Autumn Whitaker

Forest and Keisha welcomed three daughters together during their 25-year marriage. Their eldest, is their beautiful daughter, Autumn Whitaker, 32, who was born in 1991. Interestingly, Autumn is actually Keisha’s from a prior relationship, however, she shares Forest’s last name. Not much is publicly known about the 32-year-old, as she takes after her brother with a similarly private life. Although she’s not in the spotlight as much as her former step-dad, her IMDb page boasts two credits, one as a “short” and another in the makeup department. It is not known if she and Forest have a relationship, as she is also one of his kids not on his Instagram account.

Forest’s Second Oldest Daughter, Sonnet Noel Whitaker

Keisha and her former hubby’s second oldest is their daughter, Sonnet Noel Whitaker, 26, who was born in 1996. Not only is the brunette beauty one of the two often spotted on her dad’s social media, but she also pursued a career in entertainment. Most recently, Forest took to his Instagram to share Sonnet’s latest album, N.F.S., which he shared on Oct. 28, 2022. “I’m so proud of my incredible daughter Sonnet for writing and recording N.F.S., her first album! Take a listen to #Inanaandtheband,” he captioned the photo of the album cover.

The Actor’s Youngest, True Whitaker

Finally, Forest’s youngest is his daughter, True Whitaker, 24, who was born in 1998. The bombshell is very active on social media and boasts over 6K followers on her Instagram account. The 24-year-old has also pursued an acting career and has even starred alongside her dad in his hit TV show, The Godfather of Harlem, in 2021. “Godfather of Harlem, episode 5! tonight on Epix and Amazon Prime 8/7c meet Sandra,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the set in May 2021.

From the looks of Forest’s Instagram, it appears that True and Sonnet are the closest to their dad, as they are the only ones that make regular appearances on his page. In June 2021, he shared an adorable selfie with the ladies and noted how “happy” it made him to be around them. “I’m a happy, Dad! I get to spend time with my daughters True and Sonnet in New York,” he captioned the post. A few days after that, he shared a photo of them celebrating Father’s Day together. “A beautiful Father’s Day! Precious time with my daughters. I am so lucky to have them in my life,” he wrote. So cute!