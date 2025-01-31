FireAid Celebrity Performers: Which Stars Contributed to the Cause?

Image Credit: Getty Images for FIREAID

Music unified today’s biggest musicians for a great cause. The L.A. wildfires ravaged the city, and many were left without housing, food and supplies. The FireAid benefit concert, which was held on Thursday, January 30, 2025, stepped in by bringing artists together to help raise funds for those in need. Find out all about the inspiring concert below!

Which Artists Performed at the FireAid Benefit Concert?

So many talented artists performed at the FireAid benefit concert, and long list includes: Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, No Doubt, Peso Pluma, Olivia Rodrigo, Pink, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Rod Steward, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Sting and many more. The wholesome performances helped heal the crowd, as some artists offered kind words and wise advice to the viewers watching.

While Lady Gaga performed, she shared: “During these times I feel people come together and we see how much we need each other. I want to always remember us just like this. I think we all need a lot of things right now, but something we also need is time. Time is a healer,” according to USA TODAY.

Here's the full performance of Lady Gaga at the FireAid Benefit Concert in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ZA8wm0Qh8N — LⱯDY GⱯGⱯ NOW🪞 (@ladygaganownet) January 31, 2025

During Stevie Wonder’s set, the artist stated: “In this world today we have no time for blaming and shaming. We need to have prayer and come together as the united people of the world. I thank God for giving me the gift of song for you.”

As Billie took the stage, she shared: “It’s a really scary time and LA is my favorite places in the world and my only home, and I care about it so much. To everyone who is experiencing (hardship), I love you and I got you.”

How Much Money Was Raised by the FireAid Concert?

The FireAid benefit concert raised over $60 million, per the New York Times. We couldn’t be happier to hear the good news!

Where Can I Watch the FireAid Benefit Concert?

If you missed the live concert streaming, you can still catch it on YouTube, thanks to Netflix.