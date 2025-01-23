L.A. Fires: How Many Fires Are There Right Now?

Los Angeles County has been under a blanket of ash and smoke for nearly one week. Countless residents lost their homes and are displaced, including multiple celebrities, and more than 10 fatalities have been reported so far. As evacuations continue, many Southern California residents are wondering how they can forge ahead after the devastation. And as millions around the country watch the destruction unfold, they want to know how many fires are currently in L.A.

More than 20,000 acres in L.A. have been burned, and homes were reduced to rubble in the aftermath. Extreme wind guests contributed to the widespread damage, and the county is still under a red flag warning.

Find out how many fires are currently in L.A. and their containment status below.

How Many Fires Are in L.A.?

Currently, there are five fires burning throughout L.A.: the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire, the Hughes fire, the Sepulveda fire, and the Clay fire. The Palisades fire had flare-ups after it already caused mass destruction. It ravaged multiple neighborhoods, including Pacific Palisades and Malibu. The Eaton fire, which erupted shortly after the Palisades blaze broke out, affected Altadena and Pasadena. The Hurst and Kenneth fires followed suit and have yet to be fully contained.

Residents in Hollywood were concerned when the Sunset fire broke out. Many hoped that the inferno wouldn’t expand, and fortunately, firefighters were able to contain it within a day. Smoky, eerie pictures of The Hollywood Sign circulated online as many thought that Hollywood was completely demolished.

How Many Fires Broke Out in L.A. in January 2025?

During the first week of January 2025, six fires broke out in L.A. County, mainly affecting northern neighborhoods. In addition to the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and the Kenneth fires, the Sunset fire and the Lidia fire also broke out but were contained sooner than the others.

California Fires Containment Status

The following is the containment status for each L.A. wildfire as of Thursday, January 23, 2025, according to Cal Fire: