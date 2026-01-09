Fetty Wap’s Ex-Wife Leandra K. Gonzalez: Everything to Know About Their Marriage

Fetty Wap is a rapper, who has amassed a few hits and tons of fans over the years. He rose to fame in 2015 with his hit “Trap Queen” and his self-titled debut album that year scored two more hits with “679” and “My Way.” While the rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell III, has had a successful career in music, he’s also been the subject of controversy due to criminal activity. The rapper was sentenced to six years in prison after he plead guilty to drug trafficking charges on May 24, 2023. In January 2026, he was released early and transferred to home confinement.

While he’s made headlines with his music and controversy, Fetty has mostly kept his personal life private. He has been involved with several different women over the years (and fathered six children with five different women), and was married to ex-wife Leandra K. Gonzalez from 2019 to 2020. Find out more about Leandra and her marriage to Fetty Wap here.

Fetty and Leandra married in secret in 2019

While Fetty’s relationships have occasionally garnered attention, his marriage to Leandra was actually performed in secret. It was revealed that the pair tied the knot in August 2019, per iHeartRadio. Leandra revealed that she and Fetty got married in since-deleted Instagram posts and changed her bio to read “Mrs. Maxwell,” after their ceremony. She confirmed that they were wed in a post, where she referred to the “Trap Queen” rapper as her “husband” and in another she shared a photo of some roses that he gave her and captioned it “wife life.”

Fetty proposed with a $37k diamond ring

Shortly after the pair reportedly got married, the jeweler Eliantte & Co. shared an Instagram video showing the beautiful engagement ring that Fetty used to propose. Along with a video showing the giant rock, they wrote, “Congratulations Fetty and Leandra” in the caption. After the pair split, Leandra filed documents demanding that Fetty give her back the ring or repay her the estimated value of $37,000, per TMZ.

Leandra accused Fetty of being abusive and cheating

The couple’s marriage was very short-lived. Leandra filed legal documents accusing the rapper of being abusive in May 2020, per TMZ. She claimed that a month into their marriage, they got into an argument and Fetty punched her, bruising her and giving her a black eye.

Besides the physical abuse, she also claimed that he struggled with substance abuse with both alcohol and drugs. She also claimed that he had affairs with different women, including traveling with a mistress, during their marriage, which led her to file for divorce. The pair’s divorce was finalized in September 2020, via TMZ.

Fetty and Leandra shared no children

While Fetty is a dad to six children with five baby mamas, Leandra and him didn’t have any kids during their short marriage. Fetty has kids ages 5 to 12. Sadly, his youngest daughter Lauren died from congenital cardiac anomalies when she was four years old in August 2021.