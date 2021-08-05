Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell’s Cause Of Death Revealed — Report

Just days after Fetty Wap announced the passing of his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell, her death certificate revealed the tragic cause of her death.

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies, according to her death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ. The death certificate also reportedly revealed that Lauren died on June 24, 2021, at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

Heart arrhythmias occur when “electrical impulses that coordinate your heartbeats don’t work properly, causing your heart to beat too fast, too slow or irregularly,” according to the Mayo Clinic. They can be “life-threatening.”

Fetty Wap’s ex Turquoise Miami announced Lauren’s death on August 1 in a heartbreaking Instagram post. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,” Turquoise wrote. The post is the only one left on Turquoise Instagram page and her bio now reads, “Sorry, I will Not replying to dm’s at this time.”

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Zavier Jordan Maxwell, posted about Lauren’s death on August 4. “Hey mini me (My Twin) …. “ I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend,” he captioned a precious Instagram photo of the 4-year-old. In an Instagram Live on August 2, Fetty sweetly kissed a photo of his late daughter and asked his followers to comment with butterflies because his daughter loved them.

Since Lauren’s tragic death at just 4 years old was revealed, celebrities have been rallying behind Fetty Wap and showing their support. Mike Tyson, Steve Aoki, Justina Valentine, and more have sent their love to the rapper in the wake of this tragedy.

Lauren is one of Fetty’s 6 kids. She has 4 older siblings: Aydin, Zaviera, Khari, and Amani. Lauren, who was born in 2017, has a younger brother as well named Zy. Our thoughts go out to Fetty and his family during this difficult time.