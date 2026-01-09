Why Was Fetty Wap Released Early From Jail? His Sentence, How Long He Was There & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rapper Fetty Wap (real name: Willie Junior Maxwell II) was released from prison early on January 7, 2026, law enforcement confirmed later that week. His early jail release made headlines as a result.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me,” the rapper said in a statement obtained by CNN on January 9. “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves.”

Fetty continued by noting that he is “committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.” His publicist, Abesi Manyando, also told CNN that the musician is “in good spirits.”

“He is in a focused, grounded place,” Manyando insisted. “His priorities are his family, fatherhood, music and being an asset to his community.” She added that “during his incarceration, he gained a deeper clarity around how intentional he wants to be about creating pathways for long-term success — especially for at-risk youth.”

Below, learn what happened to Fetty Wap, why he was jailed and the details of his release.

Fetty Wap seen receiving a standing ovation from supporters after being released from prison. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N7VgApQKfk — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 9, 2026

Who Is Fetty Wap?

Fetty Wap is a rapper, singer and songwriter, best known for his songs “Trap Queen,” “679,” “My Way,” “Again,” among plenty more. He also appeared on Fifth Harmony’s single “All in My Head (Flex).”

Throughout his music career, Fetty has received two Grammy Award nominations. The New Jersey native was born with glaucoma in both eyes. Doctors were unable to preserve his left eye and had to fit him with an ocular prosthesis.

Why Was Fetty Wap in Jail?

Fetty has faced numerous legal issues throughout his life, including being arrested for drunk driving in New York. His most recent run-in with the law came in 2021 when he was indicted on a drug trafficking conspiracy charge, in addition to five others. At the time, he pleaded not guilty and was released from police custody on a $500,000 bond. However, in 2022, the bond was revoked when prosecutors accused him of violating his release order, which included a condition of not possessing a firearm, by allegedly flaunting a gun and threatening to kill a man over FaceTime. That year, Fetty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

In 2023, Fetty was sentenced to six years in jail along with five years of post-release supervision.

When Was Fetty Wap Released From Jail?

The reason behind Fetty Wap’s early prison release is still unclear. According to a spokesperson via CNN, he was “transferred on January 7, 2026, from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Sandstone to community confinement,” and his transfer was overseen by the BOP’s Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management Office.

How Old Is Fetty Wap Now?

At the time of publication, Fetty Wap is 34 years old.