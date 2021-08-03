Fetty Wap’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Rapper’s 6 Children & Their Mothers

Learn more about Fetty Wap’s six children, who he’s had with five different women, including his daughter Lauren, who tragically passed away.

“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap’s, 30, daughter Lauren tragically passed away at four years old. The little girl’s mother Turquoise Miami announced her death in an Instagram post on Sunday August 1. The “My Way” rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II has had six children in his life with five different women. Fetty seems like a real family man, who really appreciates all of his kids.

Even though it seems like he has a strong bond with all of his kids, the rapper has also had his fair share of baby mama drama throughout his career. Fetty was with the model Alexis Skyy in 2018, and the two were even engaged for a time. Alexis gave birth to a little girl, Alaiya, three months prematurely in January 2018. Even though the rapper was elated to welcome another daughter with the model, it was later revealed that he is not Alaiya’s biological father.

Even though he may not be her biological dad, Fetty has said that he still wants to be an important figure to the little girl and he would “always love” her. “I was there when she was born. I was there for her doctor’s appointments. Me and her mother fell out but that ain’t got nothing to do with the baby. When I feel like I want to be there, I’m going to be there. I’m gonna help, but as far as me going above my boundaries … nah. If it was biological with me, then it would be different,” he said in a September 2019 Instagram Live session, according to Us Weekly. Learn more about the musicians’ six children and their mothers.

Aydin

Fetty’s oldest son is Aydin, 10. The rapper had the little boy with Ariel Reese, who hails from New Jersey, according to VH1. Aydin was born in May 2011, before Fetty had mainstream success with his music career when “Trap Queen” dropped in 2014. It seems like Fetty and Ariel have a strong co-parenting relationship with each other, and she raved about him in a 2018 Instagram post. “Aydin’s Father will always do what ever for him no matter what, and Low [her current partner] will always be there for Aydin. Co-parenting isn’t always easy, but when you put everything aside for your children, it’s a wonderful thing to see everyone work together for them,” she wrote.

Zaviera

The rapper had his oldest daughter and second child Zaviera, 6, with Lezhae Zeona, who is also the mother to his youngest child. The baby girl was born back in March 2015. Fetty has adorably given her the nickname “Za Money,” and he regularly calls her that in his Instagram posts. While her birth name is Zaviera, it seems like she also occasionally goes by the name “Eliza,” as Fetty shared a photo of the little girl to Instagram on June 18, 2021 at her kindergarten graduation, holding up a diploma that had her name listed as such.

Zaviera’s mom also raved about the little girl in a May 2018 Instagram post. “She blows my mind every chance she gets with her intelligence. She’s so beautiful, well-mannered, proper, happy, open-minded, outspoken, polite, kind, loving, caring, the list goes on. You are growing up to be everything I could ever ask for in a daughter,” she wrote at the time.

Khari

Fetty’s third child was Khari Barbie, who he had with model and reality star Masika Kalysha from VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. The five-year-old was born in March 2016, and the little girl’s mom helps run an Instagram account for her. Even at a very young age, Khari already has a strong entrepreneurial spirit, where she already owns her own line of cosmetics (Khari Barbie Beauty). Even though the little one may be on the road to becoming a major force in the beauty and fashion industries, she is still just a little kid at the end of the day. Her Instagram bio notes some of her favorite activities. “I love to play & I hate naps,” the bio says.

Amani

Shortly after Khari was born, Elaynna Parker gave birth the rapper’s fourth child Amani, 5, in April 2016. Even though Fetty regularly posts photos of his other children, it seems like his relationship with Elaynna and Amani has mostly been kept private.

Lauren

Fetty’s youngest daughter Lauren was born in 2017 to her mother Turquoise Miami. Turquoise shared on Sunday August 1 that the four-year-old had tragically died. She wrote a heartfelt post to announce her child’s passing and called on people to keep her in their thoughts. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

Turquoise took to her Instagram Stories to thank everyone for the outpouring of support she received. She also noted that while her and Fetty had a difficult run, he eventually stepped up “financially and emotionally” for Lauren. “Lauren Loved her daddy, and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy, funny personality, and she loved to be the center of attention, and he loved to be her audience,” she wrote in a Story.

Zy

After the baby mama drama with Alexis, Lezhae gave birth to her second child with Fetty, Zy in 2018. The rapper announced that he had the little boy on the way, shortly after Alexis had Alaiya. Lezhae has shared plenty of adorable pictures with the three-year-old posing along with her daughter, and photos of herself with the two kids.

Shortly after he was born, Lezhae gushed over the little boy and offered similar compliments to him as she did for her daughter. “Zy is so happy, precious, and handsome. I’m positive he’ll grow to be everything I could ever ask for in a son,” she wrote in the May 2018 Instagram post. In the photo, she held a newborn Zy, while she wore a beautiful black dress. In the second photo she also reached down to Zaviera, as she had Zy in her arm.