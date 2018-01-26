Fetty Wap Has A 7th Child On The Way: Rapper Says He’s So Rich He May Have More

Fetty Wap’s youngest daughter may have just been born, but the rapper is already expecting another son on the way! Read Fetty’s huge reveal he made on Instagram here!

Fetty Wap, 26, is going to be a dad for the seventh time! Following the successful birth of his newest preemie baby Alaiya with his baby mama Alexis Skyy, 23, on Jan. 5, Fetty responded to fans’ criticism that he was having too many children by going off on a hater on Instagram. He wrote in an Instagram comment, “Actually my son is on the way so it’ll be 7 at 27 with 22 million … so yeah I think my odds are better than you boyfriends and all my kids moms have moved on and living their life.” Mic equals dropped. There’s nothing like telling someone off for bashing having children, by announcing you’re having yet another kid, a son. Fetty went on to write, “They allow me to be a dad so f**k everybody’s opinion straight like that … I’m fortunate enough to have been smart enough to invest my money so my kids will have money when I’m gone.”

Fetty continued to shut down any unwarranted criticism of his lifestyle. He finished his rant writing, “Last time commenting about this, understand I’m not rich I’m wealthy you probably wouldn’t know the difference with yo I’m boutta catch the bus lookin a**.” It sounds like Fetty is being a pretty fiscally responsible parent!

We reported earlier how Alexis managed to look incredible just days after giving birth to their daughter, and how even Fetty was quick to shut down the haters who were shading Alexis. When it comes to his growing family, Fetty seems to be extremely protective. Click here to see sexy pics of Alexis Skyy!

