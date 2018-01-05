Fetty Wap & Alexis Skyy’s 1-Pound Preemie Wears The Tiniest Diapers: See Cute Pic

Despite the fact that Alexis Skyy gave birth three months early, the baby she shares with Fetty Wap seems to be doing well! In fact, they shared a cute new pic — see it, here!

It’s only been a day or two since Fetty Wap, 26, and his baby mama, Alexis Skyy, 23, became new parents, thanks to Alexis giving birth to her first child (according to a Jan. 5 report from TMZ), but they’re already sharing precious baby memories via social media! And this one is too cute not to share with you. On Jan. 5, after giving birth to little Alaiya three months early, Alexis shared a picture of her preemie’s “little diapier” with a heart emoji. “Her little diaper,” she wrote on an Instagram story, which you can see below. Obviously, it was heartbreaking to hear that Alexis gave birth three months early, but all seems to be going well for the baby and her parents. Especially if Alexis took the time to share this new pic with us!

As we previously told you, Alaiya, who weighed just a little over one pound at birth, is currently in The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and is hooked up to an incubator, according to TMZ. Alexis gave birth via C-section, but she’s doing okay. And Alaiya is said to be in stable condition, according to The Shade Room. After the birth, Alexis’ friend Ikey took to social media with an update on Alexis’ condition. “Alexis & the baby is fine. Just keep her in your prayers & respect her privacy at the moment,” he said.

This is at least baby number four for Fetty, while it’s Alexis’ first. She recently joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and revealed she was expecting a baby with Fetty in October 2017.

