Turquoise Miami: 5 Things To Know About Mother Of Fetty Wap’s Late Daughter Lauren Maxwell

Lauren Maxwell, the 4-year-old daughter of Fetty Wap and his ex, Turquoise Miami, has sadly died. Here’s what we know about the young girl’s mother.

Following Fetty Wap’s performance at Rolling Loud in Mami last week, the “Trap Queen” rapper posted a message to his Instagram: “LoLo Daddy did that sh-t for you last night baby girl.” This dedication was sadly revealed to be to his four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell. There had been reports that Fetty and Turquoise Miami’s baby girl had passed away, and the news was shortly confirmed by the girl’s mother. As Fetty and Turquoise mourn this unthinkable loss, here’s what you should know about his ex.

Turquoise Miami Is A Model And Dancer.

Turquoise – whose real name is Lisa, according to Daily Mail – is a model, dancer, and artist. She and Fetty welcomed Lauren Maxwell in February 2017. It’s unclear how long they were together, with HITC noting that Fetty welcomed a child with his then-girlfriend Elayanna in 2016 and another child with his then-girlfriend Masika Kalsyha in 2018.

She Has A Song On Spotify.

Following the death of her daughter, Miami has wiped her Instagram. She was also out of the limelight when she and Fetty were together. The closest she seemed to come to stardom was in 2018 when she dropped a song, “Trap B-tch.” It’s currently on Spotify, and you can watch the music video on YouTube.

She Was The One Who Confirmed The News.

Miami was the one who confirmed Lauren’s passing. There were rumors and speculation as far back as a month ago that Lauren had passed away, but it all remained uncertain until Miami confirmed the tragic news on Instagram. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she captioned a short clip of Lauren in a pool. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love.”

She & Fetty Have Clashed In The Past.

In 2020, according to The Shade Room, Turquoise Miami called out Fetty Wap on Instagram for allegedly not paying child support and for supposedly not spending time with Lauren. “Y’all, I’m finna book this flight so I can personally ask this n**** when he plans to pay child support or get his daughter cause it’s been two years, and I’m curious,” she captioned a flyer for an upcoming Fetty account. In 2018, she also alleged that Fetty “doesn’t do anything for Lauren” while also claiming he was “never physically there,” “never there emotionally,” and “doesn’t help out financially.” Fetty never responded to these allegations.

Turquoise Miami Is Just One Of Fetty’s Other Baby Mamas

Fetty has been quite prolific. He’s a father to six other children: Aydin, 10, with Ariel Reese, Zaviera, 6, and Zy, 3 with Lezhae Zeona, Khari, 5, with Masika Kalysha, Amani, 5, with ex Elaynna, and Alaiya Grace, 3, with Alexis Skyy.