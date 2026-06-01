‘Euphoria’ Finale: How Does [Spoiler] Die? Breaking Down This Character’s Death

Image Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

We all knew that Euphoria would come to an end with a dramatic note, but the season 3 finale truly broke hearts. After a handful of characters died earlier in the season, the final episode concluded with the death of one major character.

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down one main character’s death from the season 3 finale. (Warning: spoilers are ahead from the season 3 finale of Euphoria)

Which Characters Die in Euphoria Season 3?

Most fans should know by now that quite a few major characters die in season 3. Laurie (Martha Kelly), G (Marshawn Lynch), Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). Nate’s death, of course, satisfied a lot of viewers since even Elordi acknowledged that he saw it coming.

In the season 3 finale, Rue Bennett (Zendaya) dies after unknowingly taking fentanyl.

How Does Rue Die in the Euphoria Season 3 Finale?

Rue’s death is a gradual revelation for viewers. After escaping Laurie’s henchmen, Rue and G get away, and Alamo rewards her with drugs and money as his “employee of the year.” Once he assesses her injuries after the lassoing, Alamo offers Rue a Percocet, reminding her that it’s only for the “physical pain, not that s**t up in your head.”

As Rue sits with Ali (Colman Domingo), she becomes manic upon seeing a news report about Fezco (Angus Cloud) breaking free from prison. She tries to track him down and busts through a police barricade at her home before seeing her estranged mother, Leslie (Nika King). The two embrace, but unfortunately, this is only Rue’s fantasy.

Afterward, Ali discovers Rue dead on the couch along with the pills, which turn out to be fentanyl.

What Happens to Cassie in Euphoria?

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) grieves the loss of her late husband, Nate, and focuses on her OnlyFans content creation career. She keeps the details of Nate’s so-called “disappearance” to herself, though viewers know that Cassie is lying.

What Happens to Maddy in Euphoria?

As for Maddy (Alexa Demie), she lives with Cassie, and they team up to create an OnlyFans content creation house. Like Cassie, Maddy also keeps her mouth shut about Nate’s gruesome death.