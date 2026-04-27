Does Nate Die in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3? His Fate After the Episode 3 Wedding

Image Credit: Courtesy of HBO

Euphoria never pulls its punches, but episode 3 of season 3 shocked viewers with its gory conclusion. Nate Jacobs‘ (Jacob Elordi) fate is left up in the air, leaving fans to wonder whether he dies or if he survives a bloody fight following his wedding to Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney).

So, is Nate dead or alive in season 3? Hollywood Life breaks down what we know so far about the character’s fate.

What Happened at the End of Euphoria Season 3, Episode 3?

Episode 3 builds toward Nate and Cassie’s chaotic wedding. The ceremony itself, meant to be a rare moment of stability in a completely unstable world, becomes the backdrop for simmering tensions to boil out of control.

As the reception unfolds, Nate finds himself at the center of trouble. While Cassie was hoping to have the lavish wedding of her life, she finds out that her new husband is a fraud, which fans weren’t in shocked about in the slightest. Since Nate owes Naz (Jack Topalian) a hefty amount of cash, Naz exposes Nate as a liar, and Cassie confronts Nate, screaming of course.

As the newlyweds head home, Nate apologizes to his wife and vows to give her the greatest post-nuptial night ever. But that promise falls short since Naz and his henchman are waiting for the happy couple to walk over the threshold to literally pummel Nate.

Naz even clocks Cassie right in the nose, leaving her to sob and bleed uncontrollably about her wedding night being ruined. But, in classic Cassie fashion, that’s all she cares about, rather than her new husband having the life beaten out of him. After they brutalize him to the ground, Naz and his assistant cut off Nate’s pinky toe.

Does Nate Die in Euphoria Season 3?

The closing scene of episode 3 strongly suggests that Nate’s life could end, but Euphoria stops short of explicitly showing a death. Instead, the camera lingers, leaving Nate’s fate uncertain, though it certainly looks like karma may have finally struck him in the face.

From a storytelling perspective, killing off Nate would mark a real turning point in the show. Whether fans are ready or not to admit it, his presence has shaped the journeys of multiple characters, including Rue Bennett (Zendaya) and Cassie (Sweeney).

Nevertheless, Euphoria has never shied away from bold, devastating changes. Until Nate’s well-being is confirmed in episode 4, his fate is now one of the season’s mysteries.

When Do New Episodes of Euphoria Come Out? See Episode Guide

Like previous seasons, Euphoria follows a weekly release schedule on HBO. New episodes come out on Sunday nights. Here’s your full episode guide to season 3: