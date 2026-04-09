What Time Does ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Come Out? Release Details

Image Credit: Courtesy of HBO

Fans have been waiting years for the return of Euphoria, and Season 3 is finally almost here. The hit HBO series—starring Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and more—is set to premiere on April 12, 2026, marking its long-awaited comeback after nearly four years off the air.

While HBO has not officially confirmed the show’s end, Season 3 is widely expected to be the final installment, with creator Sam Levinson recently revealing he has “no plans” for a fourth season.

With a time jump and a new chapter for the characters, anticipation is high for what’s next — and when exactly viewers can tune in. Here’s everything to know about Euphoria Season 3, including its release time, episode count, and premiere details.

Euphoria Season 3 Plot

The new season features a major five-year time jump, following the characters into adulthood and moving beyond the show’s high school setting.

“Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college they’d be out of college at that time,” Levinson said, via Variety. “We basically pick up Rue [Zendaya] south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the characters are navigating drastically different lives as adults. Footage and early reports reveal that Cassie and Nate are in a complicated relationship that includes a wedding storyline, while other characters pursue careers, relationships, and new identities outside of high school.

When Is the Euphoria Season 3 Release Date?

Euphoria Season 3 premieres on Sunday, April 12, 2026, marking the show’s return nearly four years after Season 2. The new season will run weekly through May 31, 2026, continuing HBO’s traditional Sunday rollout.

What Time Does Euphoria Season 3 Premiere?

New episodes debut at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO and will be available to stream at the same time on Max. Episodes are released weekly every Sunday, rather than all at once.

How Many Episodes Are in Euphoria Season 3?

Season 3 consists of eight episodes, staying consistent with previous seasons. The episodes will roll out weekly, with the finale expected to air at the end of May.