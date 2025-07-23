Erik Menendez’s Health: His Medical Condition Explained Before Parole Hearing

Erik Menendez is living with a “serious” medical condition while behind bars, his lawyer revealed just weeks away from his and brother Lyle Menendez‘s parole hearing. The brothers have been in prison since 1996 when they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, which changed during their resentencing hearing in May 2025. Now that they have a chance of being freed, what’s wrong with Erik, and can he be released early?

Are the Menendez Brothers Getting Released?

There is no guarantee of the Menendez brothers’ release. However, they were resentenced in May 2025 to 50 years to life — which effectively made them eligible for parole. When they were sentenced in the 1990s, they were not given the possibility of parole.

A parole hearing is scheduled for August 2025, but the process could take months to years.

Erik Menendez’s Medical Condition Revealed

On July 22, 2025, Erik’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, told TMZ Live that his client had a “serious” medical condition and needed to be released from prison immediately. Shortly thereafter, the outlet reported that Erik’s condition was kidney stones and that he had been undergoing treatment for it.

Erik Menendez has been admitted to a hospital and diagnosed with a serious medical condition, his family told ABC News. It comes just one month before the Menendez brothers' parole hearing, after the 1989 murders of their parents. @AaronKatersky reports. https://t.co/NCeXwoR2iI pic.twitter.com/pXdHpmAb6E — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) July 23, 2025

How Is Erik Menendez’s Health Today?

At the time of publication, Erik is undergoing treatment for kidney stones. His attorney did not reveal the severity or the number of kidney stones Erik has, but since his condition is “serious,” it requires medical treatment.

Kidney stones are hard objects consisting of salt and minerals in urine, and they form inside the kidneys, per Mayo Clinic. Passing a kidney stone through urine can be painful. Stones usually form when there is less water in urine.

Who Is Erik Menendez’s Wife?

Erik’s wife is Tammi Ruth Menendez. They got married on June 12, 1999, in California’s Folsom State Prison waiting room.

We are grateful for the unwavering support we've received as we approach a significant moment in Erik and Lyle's quest for freedom. After spending over 36 years incarcerated, their parole hearing is scheduled for August 21st and 22nd. #menendezbrothers #redemption — Tammi Menendez (@TammiMenendez1) July 12, 2025

Is Erik Menendez Still Married?

Yes, Erik is still married to Tammi. She has remained an active voice in Erik and Lyle’s potential release from prison. An unverified X account with Tammi’s name has been regularly updated with tweets on Erik. In July 2025, she wrote, “We are grateful for the unwavering support we’ve received as we approach a significant moment in Erik and Lyle’s quest for freedom. After spending over 36 years incarcerated, their parole hearing is scheduled for August 21st and 22nd.”

Does Erik Menendez Have a Child?

Yes, Erik shares his stepdaughter with his wife, Tammi. She had her child from a previous relationship.

Erik does not have any biological children.