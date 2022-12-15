Donald Sutherland’s Spouse: Meet His Wife, Francine, Plus His 2 Previous Marriages

Donald Sutherland is a Canadian actor known for his roles in MASH, Citizen X, and more.

He is married to former actress Francine Racette.

The star was also married to Lois Hardwick and Shirley Douglas.

His most recent films include Mr. Harrigan’s Phone and Moonfall, which both premiered in 2022.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers star Donald Sutherland, 87, is one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors who has acted alongside some of the most impressive people in the movie industry. He has been married to his current wife, Francine Racette, for five decades, but he previously had two marriages. Below is everything to know about his marriage with Francine, and two exes.

Francine Racette

Although Donald has been married before, his marriage to Francine is his longest marriage. The two actors got married over 50 years ago in 1972 and are sometimes spotted out together on the red carpet. Francine and Donald also welcomed three children together during their relationship.

Two years after their nuptials the couple welcomed their first son, Roeg Sutherland, 48, who went on to work in the media finance industry. Later, Donald’s wife gave birth to actor, Rossif Sutherland, 44, who recently starred in Orphan: First Kill in 2022. Finally, the pair welcomed their final child together, Angus Sutherland, 40, in 1982, who also pursued an acting career like his parents.

Shirley Douglas

Donald was married to the late actress Shirley Douglas just two years prior to marrying his current wife. The Hunger Games actor and his second wife got married in 1966 and ended up staying married for four years. Although their marriage did not last, their bond would remain, as they welcomed two kids together. During their first year of marriage, Shirley and Donald welcomed their twins Rachel and Kiefer Sutherland, 55. The latter went on to become an extremely successful actor like his pops. Kiefer has starred in numerous TV series and films including Designated Survivor, The First Lady, Stand by Me, and more.

The 55-year-old star has spoken about being a twin and revealed he is very close with his sister. In 2018, he told The Guardian about being a twin sibling. “Being a twin taught me the value of having a companion. Every time I experienced something I could turn to my left and share it,” he said. Sadly, in April 2020, Shirley passed away due to pneumonia complications.

Lois Hardwick

The Emmy-winning actor’s first wife was Lois Hardwick, who sadly died in 1968. Donald and Lois got married in 1959 and remained married for seven years, making this marriage his second longest one. Lois was also an actress, like Donald’s other wives. She rose to fame during the late 1920s and even starred in nearly a dozen Alice Comedies for The Walt Disney company during her career as a child actress. Notably, she was born in 1917 and was 18 years older than Donald. The pair ended up getting divorced in 1966 and she died two years later. They did not welcome any children together.