Kiefer Sutherland Mourns ‘Extraordinary’ Mom Shirley Douglas, 86, After She Sadly Dies From Pneumonia

Canadian actress, Shirley Douglas, passed away on April 5, and she was remembered by her famous son, Kiefer Sutherland, in a touching Twitter tribute.

Kiefer Sutherland broke the news that his 86-year-old mother, Shirley Douglas, had sadly passed away following a battle with pneumonia on April 5. The actors took to Twitter to share the devastating news, and praised his mom for the incredible life she lived. In his message, Kiefer made it clear that Shirley’s death was due to her complications from pneumonia, and not from coronavirus. He also remembered her as an “extraordinary woman,” and included a special note to those who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19.

“My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life,” Kiefer wrote. “Sadly she had been battling her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming. To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly due to Coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe.” Shirley was married to Kiefer’s famous father, Donald Sutherland, from 1966-1970. They also had one daughter, Kiefer’s twin sister, Rachel Sutherland, together. Shirley was also previously married to Timothy Emil Sicks, and had one son, Thomas, with him.

Shirley began her acting career in 1950, and was known for her roles in Canadian movies and television shows. During her illustrious life, she was also very involved in political activism, and worked with the American Civil Rights Movement.

Shirley’s involvement in politics came from her father, Tommy Douglas, who was the premier of Saskatchewan in Canada, as well as a leader in the New Democratic Party. Shirley was also heavily involved in campaigning against the Vietnam War and helped to establish Friends of the Black Panthers. Additionally, she was a prominent figure in fighting for Canada’s universal healthcare system.