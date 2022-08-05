Donald Sutherland’s Children: Meet His 5 Kids, Including Son Keifer Sutherland

Donald Sutherland has been one of the most adored actors for over 50 years. From his early work in classics like M*A*S*H and Animal House to recent hits like The Hunger Games movies, Donald has been loved by audiences for generations.

Throughout his life, Donald has been married thrice, and he fathered five children during his second two marriages. His first marriage was to Lois May Hardwick from 1959 to 1966, and then he wed the late Shirley Douglas, whom he had his first two kids with, from 1966 to 1970. He wed Francine Racette in 1972, and the couple have three kids. Find out more about all of Donald’s children here!

Kiefer Sutherland

Perhaps the most famous of Donald’s kids, Kiefer was born to Donald and Lois in 1966, with his twin sister Rachel. Notably, all four of Donald’s sons are in some capacity named after directors that he’s worked with. His eldest was named for Warren Kiefer, who directed one of the actor’s earliest movies The Castle of the Living Dead. Kiefer, 55, has been a staple in Hollywood for almost as long as his dad has! He made his film debut in 1983’s Max Dugan Returns, which his dad starred in. Through the 80s, Kiefer starred in a number of classic movies like Stand By Me and The Lost Boys. Through the 90s, he continued taking on film roles, including beloved flicks like Flatliners, but his biggest role came in 2001 when he landed the part of Jack Bauer in the long-running series 24. Since then, he’s taken on other roles in both TV and movies, but he’s most well-known for 24.

While Kiefer’s dad is a movie legend, the two have rarely acted together on-screen, but the father and son teamed up for the movie Foresaken in 2016. “I’ve watched him for my whole life, and to have the opportunity to work with him was something I’ve wanted my whole career,” he told Good Morning America at the time.

Throughout his life, Kiefer has been married twice, and he shares one daughter Sarah, 34, with his ex-wife Camelia Kath. Sarah is keeping the Sutherland acting family tradition going, as she’s broken into the business as well, most notably in the political comedy Veep.

Rachel Sutherland

Similar to her twin brother, Rachel has also gone into the entertainment business alongside her famous family members. While her dad, brother and half-brothers are actors, Rachel has mostly worked behind the scenes! While she’s dabbled in casting, producing, art, camera, and wardrobe, Rachel has most notably been a production manager for a number of different TV shows. She’s worked on series like Burden of Truth, Nurses, and many more, per her IMDb page.

Roeg Sutherland

After Donald and Shirley split up in 1970, he remarried his third wife Francine in 1972. The couple had their eldest son Roeg, 48, in 1974. He’s named for the director Nicholas Roeg, who Donald worked with on the 1973 picture Don’t Look Now. Like his half-sister Rachel, Roeg is also in the entertainment business, but he tends to stay behind the scenes. He’s the co-head of the International Film Group and co-head of media finance for CAA, per Variety.

Rossif Sutherland

Donald and Francine welcomed Rossif, 43, in September 1978. He’s named for French director Frédéric Rossif, but unlike his brothers, he’s actually a director that his mom worked with on the 1971 film Aussi loin que l’amour. Like his parents and older half-brother, Rossif is an actor, beginning his career in the 2003 film Timeline. Rossif has appeared in popular TV shows like Monk and ER, and some of his biggest movies have been the thriller River (2015) and Possessor (2020). In 2016, he married Celina Sinden, and they have one son.

Angus Sutherland

Donald and Francine’s youngest son Angus Redford, 39, arrived in September 1982. His middle name was taken after Donald’s Ordinary People director Robert Redford. Angus got his start as an actor in 2005, when he appeared in an episode of Commander in Chief. His most notable acting role though probably came in 2008, when he played Anton in Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay. Even though he’s an actor, Angus has also stepped behind the camera on a few occasions, most notably he was a producer for the hit 1917, per IMDb.