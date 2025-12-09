Do Shane & Ilya End Up Together or Break Up in ‘Heated Rivalry’?

Image Credit: Crave/HBO Max

Unless you haven’t opened Instagram all month, you’ve probably seen clips of a brand-new hockey romance series called Heated Rivalry. Based on the books by Rachel Reid, the Crave and HBO Max show exploded in fame overnight after its November 2025 premiere. And as fans near the end of season 1, many are wondering whether or not their favorite archrival lovers, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, wind up together.

More than that, others are hoping for a happy ending for Scott Hunter and Kip Grady after episode 3 tugged at some heartstrings.

Hollywood Life has the breakdown of what ultimately happens to Shane and Ilya and Scott and Kip in the books that inspired Heated Rivalry. (Warning: major spoilers are ahead)

Heated Rivalry Books in Chronological Order

Here are Rachel’s Game Changers books in chronological order in case you want to start and finish the series:

Game Changer

Heated Rivalry

Tough Guy

Common Goal

Role Model

The Long Game

The first book, Game Changer, focuses on Scott and Kip’s relationship as Scott struggles to come out to the world about his sexuality. Heated Rivalry, of course, introduces readers to Shane and Ilya, who keep their relationship a secret.

Tough Guy follows Toronto hockey star Ryan Price, who reconnects with his teen crush, musician Fabian Salah. Role Model introduces fans to another hockey player named Troy Barrett, who is traded to the worst team but finds happiness with his attraction to the preppy social media manager, Harris Drover.

The Long Game follows Ilya and Shane’s relationship now that they’ve been dating for a decade, and Ilya wants to go public.

Who Plays Shane & Ilya in Crave’s Heated Rivalry?

Hudson Williams plays Shane and Connor Storrie portrays Ilya in Heated Rivalry. The co-stars are multi-talented actors and artists.

Do Shane & Ilya End Up Together at the End of Heated Rivalry?

Yes, Shane and Ilya do wind up together, but it takes some time for them to cement their relationship. The athletes meet up for secret, passionate flings for years while keeping their connection a secret. Though it takes them years to confess their true feelings for each other, Shane and Ilya stay together. In fact, in the books, they choose to start a joint charity together so that their public “friendship” won’t be questioned.

Throughout their relationship, Shane becomes even more dedicated to hockey, but Ilya struggles with keeping their relationship a secret all these years later. So, he doubts Shane’s feelings for him while struggling with his depression. Nevertheless, the secretive boyfriends eventually work up the courage to go public with their love, and they get married.

Do Scott & Kip Break Up in Game Changers?

At first, yes — Scott and Kip break up because Kip struggles with Scott still being in the closet. Scott is, of course, miserable after their split, so he comes out to his inner circle, and he and Kip reunite.

After winning the Stanley Cup Final, Scott invites Kip on the ice to kiss publicly, formally coming out to the world with their relationship. They get married and wind up happily ever after.