‘Disclosure Day’ Cast: Meet the Movie Stars Behind Spielberg’s Film

Image Credit: Niko Tavernise, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Disclosure Day is Steven Spielberg‘s latest sci-fi creation, and its eerie trailer teases an incoming alien invasion. With an all-star main cast and an ensemble crew supporting them, the Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures production will hit theaters over the summer of 2026.

Per its logline and trailer, Disclosure Day teases, “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … ‘Disclosure Day.'” This leaves the film’s ominous plot up in the air, but anyone who watches the trailer can see how life-altering this invasion will be for humanity.

Disclosure Day will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Meet the main cast of Disclosure Day and everything we know so far about their roles below.

Emily Blunt – Kansas City meteorologist

Emily Blunt plays a Kansas City meteorologist who is seemingly overcome by the imminent alien invasion, as seen in the film’s official trailer.

In addition to Disclosure Day, Emily is also starring in the highly anticipated Devil Wears Prada 2.

Josh O’Connor

Josh O’Connor is playing a whistleblower in the film, and he advocates for “full disclosure, to the whole world, all at once,” adding, “People have a right to know the truth,” as heard in the trailer. His exact character details have not been announced yet.

The Wake Up Dead Man actor will also star in the upcoming film Jack of Spades.

Colin Firth

Colin Firth‘s role appears intense in the film. As seen in the trailer, he is strapped to a chair in one scene to seemingly experience what “disclosure” is upon humanity.

Apart from Disclosure Day, Colin is also starring in Cry to Heaven.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo‘s character details are also still unclear. He is also starring in the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

Eve Hewson

Eve Hewson‘s role in Disclosure Day is still unclear. She most recently appeared in Jay Kelly.

Wyatt Russell

Wyatt Russell’s character hasn’t been disclosed yet, but he is also appearing in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday as John Walker.